Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: NBA video gameplay sparks noise complaint
Thursday, Nov. 26, 9:32 p.m. — When police investigated a noise complaint in the 400 block of West Main Street, the man said he was playing NBA 2K and was a bit excited due to some exciting plays being made in the game. He was advised to keep his volume at a reasonable level.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Area keeps raising bar, bringing home gold
Surprise, surprise — Waukesha County’s impact on the fall sports season was profound and undeniable. In nearly every WIAA sanctioned high school sport that took place between August and November, there were teams or athletes winning state titles from the area. That is no small feat, regardless of the expectations or level of talent dispersed from Oconomowoc to New Berlin, from Menomonee Falls to Mukwonago, and everywhere in between.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Duane James Jones
Duane James Jones, age 74, passed away unexpectedly November 10, 2022. Duane was born on August 13, 1948, to James Elmer Jones and Lorraine Gladys (Kiedrowski) Jones. Duane was a multiple sport athlete at Arrowhead High School in Hartland. After graduation from Arrowhead, Duane spent time at the United States Naval Academy before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor’s degree in physical education teaching and coaching. Duane began his professional career as a teacher before establishing a long and successful career in sales and recruiting.
Greater Milwaukee Today
BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Striving to make her final birthday special
PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Renee Matula
The family of Renee Matula invites you to attend a celebration of life in her honor on December 3, 2022, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at CC’s Place, 8892 County Hwy. W, Allenton, WI.
Greater Milwaukee Today
2-way street conversion project opens Tuesday
WAUKESHA — Starting Tuesday, Nov. 29, St. Paul Avenue and North Street in Waukesha will officially open to two-way traffic from Wisconsin Avenue to Albert Street. Ahead of this new traffic patterns, what questions and concerns do you have? What are your thoughts and feelings about the two-way street conversion project? Send an email with your thoughts to frae@conleynet.com.
