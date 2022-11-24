Surprise, surprise — Waukesha County’s impact on the fall sports season was profound and undeniable. In nearly every WIAA sanctioned high school sport that took place between August and November, there were teams or athletes winning state titles from the area. That is no small feat, regardless of the expectations or level of talent dispersed from Oconomowoc to New Berlin, from Menomonee Falls to Mukwonago, and everywhere in between.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO