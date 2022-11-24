Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
76ers place six players in double figures in win over Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reports: Astros signing 1B Jose Abreu
The World Series champion Houston Astros are on the verge of signing free agent and three-time All-Star Jose Abreu, multiple outlets reported Monday. USA Today reported it's a three-year deal for the 2020 American League MVP. Abreu, 35, has played his entire career with the Chicago White Sox, but it...
Comments / 0