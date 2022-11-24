Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman gets 8 to 16 years for driving over, killing boyfriend in Homewood
Ausha Brown had only been dating Von Washington, she said, for about five weeks when she killed him. On Monday, as Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder, she told the court that in the moments before she ran Washington over in her black SUV, he had assaulted her.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
Man found dead after suspicious West Virginia crash had multiple stab wounds
The man who was wanted for murder after a suspicious crash on Greenbag Road in Morgantown had a "tumultuous relationship" with the victim, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Monday.
Woman shot, thrown from vehicle along highway ramp in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman was thrown from a vehicle along a highway ramp in Pittsburgh after she was shot, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers responded to the intersection of I-579 and the Boulevard of the Allies around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman who had been...
WJAC TV
Suspect leads police on foot pursuit after vehicle crash
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police searched the woods along State Route 271 this afternoon after a suspect fled on foot from the scene of a vehicle crash. Officials say the crash occurred at the former Pickin' Chicken restaurant after a vehicle pursuit. Authorities say they could not confirm the...
1 person arrested after police chase in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase through Fayette County on Friday.It started when a trooper tried to pull over David Phillips for a vehicle code violation near Wingrove and Eutsey Road.During the chase, one of the troopers failed to turn and crashed into a yard.KDKA was told the officer was not injured.Phillips was taken into custody.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
Police say bar fight in Greensburg's Rialto spilled outside, led to stabbing
A fight between two men inside a Greensburg bar spilled into the street Thursday when one was stabbed and the other arrested, according to police. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside Rialto Bar & Bistro, investigators said in court papers and Greensburg Police Detective Sgt. Charles Irvin told a reporter Friday.
Body found in Monongahela River identified
A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County
Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday. State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old...
beavercountyradio.com
Two Juveniles, One with a Firearm, Found in Stolen Car after Short Police Pursuit in Hopewell Twp.
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they identified a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had been stolen along Green Garden Road in Hopewell twp., Beaver County, and attempted to make a traffic stop on that vehicle at 11:52 AM Monday morning, November 21, 2022.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who killed 3 people in 2016 Thanksgiving crash must serve life in prison
Citing the “clear and unambiguous language” of the statute, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a man responsible for killing a family of three in a fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in 2016 must serve a mandatory term of life in prison. Demetrius Coleman, 28, of Homewood,...
Woman says someone put 250 nails in her driveway
They’re not releasing her name, but state police in New Castle say a Lawrence County woman found about 250 nails scattered across her driveway.
Butler Co. man arrested twice in one day after assaulting a pregnant woman
A Butler County man is accused of hitting and strangling a pregnant woman twice in one day. Butler City police say officers responded to a domestic dispute on Kaufman Drive on Thanksgiving Day around 2:30 a.m.
Butler County man accused of assaulting pregnant woman
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man is accused of hitting and strangling a pregnant woman twice in one day.Butler City police said officers responded to a domestic dispute on Kaufman Drive on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said Jamel Barnes assaulted her. The man was taken to Butler County Prison and charged with strangulation, simple assault and resisting arrest. After he was arraigned, he was released with an unsecured bond. Police said he returned to the home on Kaufman Drive, forced his way inside, hit the woman — who is nine months pregnant — in the face and strangled her. Police said while attacking the woman, he said, "I'm gonna kill you," and "I hope you and the baby die." The woman escaped the home and went to the police station. Later, Barnes was arrested again. He is now charged with burglary, strangulation, intimidation of a witness, simple assault, and terroristic threats. He is back in the prison.
Westmoreland woman gets 8 years probation for animal neglect
A Sewickley Township woman was sentenced to eight years of probation after being convicted of 61 counts of animal neglect. The animals taken from her home were to be forfeited to the Humane Society. Nicole Marzole, 42, was not present at the nonjury trial Tuesday, according to Channel 11 news...
Metro News
Man wanted in Morgantown murder arrested by US Marshals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man police have been looking in connection with a recent Monongalia County murder was taken into custody Friday. The US Marshal Service said Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown, was arrested without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue in Morgantown. Williams allegedly killed Jamey...
2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night
Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
Allegheny County Sheriffs arrest two men on weapons charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men on weapons charges during a traffic stop. According to Sheriff Kevin Kraus, deputies pulled over a vehicle after the driver failed to stop at two stop signs in Hazelwood. The driver had claimed to be a ride-share driver and gave consent for officers to search the vehicle. One of the passengers, 21-year-old, Dijuan Taylor tried to run from deputies during the stop and a gun fell from his possession onto the street. He had several warrants out for his arrest, including one for a robbery in September. "There's a lot of guns out there with extended magazines and other customizations and certainly when they're deemed illegal, we want to do everything we can to get them out of the hands of criminals and we did so last night," Kraus said. Another passenger, 20-year-old Preston Hemingway also claimed he had a gun and should go to jail. Officers did find a gun on Hemingway. Neither of the two suspects had concealed carry permits.
Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges.
