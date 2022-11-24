Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A judge has determined that the man who is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage dispute last week in Tacoma will be held in jail with $750,000 bail. Prosecutors requested a 72-hour hold for the man while they review criminal charges. The...
MyNorthwest.com
Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District
Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
q13fox.com
Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
Chronicle
DUI Suspected After Car Hits Fence, Then Two Trees in Overnight Accident in Roy, Killing One
A 48-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was in sped off a rural road in east Roy, hitting a fence and two trees. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was likely intoxicated, according to police. She was carried to a nearby hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.
q13fox.com
Jury selection begins in criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
TACOMA, Wash. - Jury selection officially started in the high-profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Court proceedings were delayed last week after Troyer’s attorney said he was sick with the flu. On Monday, Troyer was present during jury selection at Pierce County District Court. His attorney...
q13fox.com
Suspects rip ATM out of North Seattle bank wall; found damaged on roadside
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after suspects ripped an ATM from the wall of a bank in North Seattle on Monday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a bank in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way. Police said three suspects used...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5
Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
Man charged with hate crime for yelling 'China virus' before headbutt
SEATTLE — A man who allegedly yelled "China virus" and headbutted a person in November has been charged with a hate crime, and made his first appearance in court Monday. Anthony J. Ransford faces one count of assault and one hate crime charge after he allegedly berated a Seattle man and headbutted him, before shoving another to the ground and fleeing the scene.
KOMO News
Man arrested on DUI suspicion, vehicular homicide after crashing into car stopped on road
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man was arrested early Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide after he crashed into a parked vehicle in the middle of the road. The Puyallup Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:07 a.m. on the 2200 block of South...
11-Year-Old Shot During Black Friday Road Rage Incident in Western Washington
TACOMA - Police are investigating a Friday road rage incident in western Washington that ended with a 11-year-old being shot and seriously injured. Exact details regarding what led to the road rage encounter are still being determined, but at one point, witnesses say one driver opened fire toward another, striking an 11-year-old child sitting in a rear passenger seat.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man yelled about 'China virus' during racially-motivated assault in Seattle
SEATTLE - A man accused of yelling racial epithets while assaulting two people in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood has pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. According to court documents, the 38-year-old suspect approached the two victims, who were standing near the campus of City University of Seattle on Nov. 8.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
Man found dead in rolled over car after shooting in Everett
Everett Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening after a rollover collision. Just after 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire and a collision at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street SE. At the scene, police found a vehicle on its side,...
ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle
SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, November 25, 2022
On 11/25/22 at 3:16 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Robert D Seilstad, 61, on suspicion of theft all other larceny. On 11/25/22 at 4:35 p.m. in the 200 block of 4th Ave E, police arrested Michael A Stone, 52, on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Police: Teens arrested after punching woman in the face, robbing man at gunpoint in Central District
SEATTLE — Three teenage boys were arrested following a string of robberies in the Central District neighborhood on Friday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers first responded to a reported robbery near 16th Avenue and East Yesler Way just after 2:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police...
capitolhillseattle.com
Despite Capitol Hill and Central District smash and grabs, East Precinct burglary reports have plunged
Despite a rise in concern over property crime in the city to end the year, Seattle Police statistics show that either people aren’t reporting the crimes, or a return to more normal patterns and increased emphasis on organized retail theft have put a dent in surging shoplifting and burglary totals in the city and across Capitol Hill and the Central District.
Suspect arrested after 11-year-old injured in road rage shooting on I-5 near Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — For the second time in the month of November, a child is victim from a shooting caused by road rage. It’s a problem both Washington State Patrol and the public feel is getting out of hand. An 11-year-old boy was injured in a suspected road...
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
airlive.net
White man arrested after saluting Hitler and yelling at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
On Sunday Nov. 20, passengers captured footage of a white man pledging his allegiance to German dictator Adolf Hitler. In the recordings, the man can be seen doing the Nazi hand salute as he yells several remarks at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. StopAntisemitism, a “grassroots watchdog” that exposes people who engage...
