Parkland, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma serial arsons: Woman charged with murder, 17 counts of arson

TACOMA, Wash. - A woman in Tacoma is now charged with murder and 17 counts of arson after, in one of the fires, an 83-year-old man died in his home on New Year's Eve. Tacoma police arrested 42-year-old Sarah Ramey on Jan. 28 in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma that happened between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Man charged with hate crime for yelling 'China virus' before headbutt

SEATTLE — A man who allegedly yelled "China virus" and headbutted a person in November has been charged with a hate crime, and made his first appearance in court Monday. Anthony J. Ransford faces one count of assault and one hate crime charge after he allegedly berated a Seattle man and headbutted him, before shoving another to the ground and fleeing the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Man found dead in rolled over car after shooting in Everett

Everett Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening after a rollover collision. Just after 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire and a collision at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street SE. At the scene, police found a vehicle on its side,...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle

SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, November 25, 2022

On 11/25/22 at 3:16 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Robert D Seilstad, 61, on suspicion of theft all other larceny. On 11/25/22 at 4:35 p.m. in the 200 block of 4th Ave E, police arrested Michael A Stone, 52, on suspicion of criminal trespass.
OLYMPIA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Despite Capitol Hill and Central District smash and grabs, East Precinct burglary reports have plunged

Despite a rise in concern over property crime in the city to end the year, Seattle Police statistics show that either people aren’t reporting the crimes, or a return to more normal patterns and increased emphasis on organized retail theft have put a dent in surging shoplifting and burglary totals in the city and across Capitol Hill and the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA

