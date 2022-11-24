Read full article on original website
Bowen, Ulis growing with Hawkeye backcourt
IOWA CITY — Growing more comfortable by the game, Dasonte Bowen and Ahron Ulis are carving out a niche as key contributors on the Iowa basketball team’s backcourt. As the Hawkeyes prepare for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. ACC/Big Ten Challenge match-up with Georgia Tech at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the two guards are looking to build on productive performances at the Emerald Coast Classic.
The final four: Hawkeyes and Horned Frogs
Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's runner-up finish at the Emerald Coast Classic:. The Hawkeyes played in a pair of physical games in the tournament, both in Friday's win over Clemson and Saturday's loss to TCU. Iowa met with mixed results, dealing with it against the...
UConn overcomes double-digit deficit, tops Iowa
PORTLAND, Ore. — And just like that, it was gone. Third-ranked Connecticut needed less than two minutes Sunday to erase an 11-point deficit midway through the third quarter and shoot its way to an 86-79 women’s basketball win over Iowa in the title game at the Phil Knight Legacy.
Horned Frogs' inside attack handles Hawkeyes
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Iowa's first loss of the basketball season was an inside job. TCU pounded the ball down low early and often Saturday night, piling up 58 points in the paint on its way to 79-66 victory over the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic.
The fifth quarter: Pushing ahead after an upsetting finish
IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-17 loss to Nebraska:. Lost in the disappointment of a costly loss to the Cornhuskers were several superlatives by Iowa players. Playing in his final game at Kinnick Stadium, receiver Nico Ragaini tied a career high...
'Gutsy' efforts lift Hawkeyes past Penn
IOWA CITY — Tom Brands needed one word to describe the Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 win over Penn on Saturday. He used it four times. “Gutsy” was the description the Hawkeye coach chose to use after the fight his team showed in its win over the 21st-ranked Quakers on Saturday in front of a crowd of 14,873 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Local auctioneers honored at Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Local auctioneers Randy Stabe, of Hinton, and Clint Vos, of Lawton, were honored at halftime of Friday's Iowa-Nebraska football game at Kinnick Stadium for their charity work. The pair were designated as Iowa's 2022 Scheels Heroes in the annual Heroes Game, which recognizes and celebrates local...
Western Illinois University physics and math alumnus to speak at QC campus on protein dynamics
Western Illinois University physics and mathematics alumnus Dr. Michael Baxa will deliver a lecture titled "The Importance of Protein Dynamics: From Folding to Function and Everything in Between" at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The event will take place at the Quad-Cities campus in room 212 of Riverfront Hall,...
Community urges Rock Island-Milan school board for high school pool repairs
In an area with multiple large rivers, school officials often have a sturdy defense for sinking large amounts of money into aging school swimming pools. As officials in Rock Island consider how to handle their swimming pool crisis, they have familiar backups. Local high schools have been around this block...
