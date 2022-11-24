ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City Journal

Bowen, Ulis growing with Hawkeye backcourt

IOWA CITY — Growing more comfortable by the game, Dasonte Bowen and Ahron Ulis are carving out a niche as key contributors on the Iowa basketball team’s backcourt. As the Hawkeyes prepare for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. ACC/Big Ten Challenge match-up with Georgia Tech at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the two guards are looking to build on productive performances at the Emerald Coast Classic.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

The final four: Hawkeyes and Horned Frogs

Four things to think about following the Iowa basketball team's runner-up finish at the Emerald Coast Classic:. The Hawkeyes played in a pair of physical games in the tournament, both in Friday's win over Clemson and Saturday's loss to TCU. Iowa met with mixed results, dealing with it against the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

UConn overcomes double-digit deficit, tops Iowa

PORTLAND, Ore. — And just like that, it was gone. Third-ranked Connecticut needed less than two minutes Sunday to erase an 11-point deficit midway through the third quarter and shoot its way to an 86-79 women’s basketball win over Iowa in the title game at the Phil Knight Legacy.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Horned Frogs' inside attack handles Hawkeyes

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Iowa's first loss of the basketball season was an inside job. TCU pounded the ball down low early and often Saturday night, piling up 58 points in the paint on its way to 79-66 victory over the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sioux City Journal

The fifth quarter: Pushing ahead after an upsetting finish

IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-17 loss to Nebraska:. Lost in the disappointment of a costly loss to the Cornhuskers were several superlatives by Iowa players. Playing in his final game at Kinnick Stadium, receiver Nico Ragaini tied a career high...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

'Gutsy' efforts lift Hawkeyes past Penn

IOWA CITY — Tom Brands needed one word to describe the Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 win over Penn on Saturday. He used it four times. “Gutsy” was the description the Hawkeye coach chose to use after the fight his team showed in its win over the 21st-ranked Quakers on Saturday in front of a crowd of 14,873 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Local auctioneers honored at Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Local auctioneers Randy Stabe, of Hinton, and Clint Vos, of Lawton, were honored at halftime of Friday's Iowa-Nebraska football game at Kinnick Stadium for their charity work. The pair were designated as Iowa's 2022 Scheels Heroes in the annual Heroes Game, which recognizes and celebrates local...
LAWTON, IA

