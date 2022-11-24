IOWA CITY — Tom Brands needed one word to describe the Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 win over Penn on Saturday. He used it four times. “Gutsy” was the description the Hawkeye coach chose to use after the fight his team showed in its win over the 21st-ranked Quakers on Saturday in front of a crowd of 14,873 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO