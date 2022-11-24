Rishi Sunak declared that the UK’s "golden era" of ties with China was over as he described Beijing’s move “towards even greater authoritarianism” as a "systemic challenge to our values and interests”.The prime minister, however, stopped short of calling China a threat in his first major foreign policy speech, drawing backlash from Labour and Conservative MPs for “flip-flopping” on the rhetoric against the country.Mr Sunak warned against “simplistic Cold War rhetoric” on China, and insisted he would continue to employ “diplomacy and engagement” in his dealings with the Communist-run state.In the annual foreign policy address to the Lord Mayor’s Banquet...

31 MINUTES AGO