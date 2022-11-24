ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations

By City News Service
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has risen by four to 142, according to the latest state data released today.

Of those patients, 12 were being treated in intensive care, down from 15 the previous day.

The number of statewide COVID-positive patients increased by 106 to 2,782.

About one month ago, 65 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, five of whom were ICU patients, according to the Riverside University Health System.

County health officials said last week that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 702,343, with 6,686 deaths.

The county updates its COVID data on Thursdays but will not do so this
week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

