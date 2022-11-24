ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

18-month-old child taken from Peoria found safe in Tucson

By Sasha Hupka, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
An 18-month-old child was found safe after being taken from a supervised visit by his noncustodial parents, Peoria police said.

Zachary Kaman-Moose, who is a ward of the state of Arizona, was at a supervised visitation in Peoria on Friday with his mother, 30-year-old Brittany Roberts, when police said she fled the scene with him and an unidentified woman in an unknown white truck. Zachary Kaman-Moose was missing for nearly a week.

On Wednesday night, Peoria police said he was found in Tucson with Roberts and his father, Steven Moose. Neither parent has custody of Zachary Kaman-Moose. Both adults were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officials said Zachary Kaman-Moose was found safe and uninjured.

Police said they intend to charge Roberts and Moose with one count each of abduction of a child from a state agency. More charges may be added as the investigation continues, police said.

