Moreno Valley, CA

16 arrests in Moreno Valley prostitution reduction operation

By City News Service
 4 days ago

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) - Sixteen people were arrested on suspicion of soliciting sex acts following a prostitution demand reduction operation in Moreno Valley, authorities said today.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Moreno Valley station coordinated with the Homeless Outreach Team, Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Team, and gang teams to conduct the operation, which resulted in the arrest of 14 males and two females on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's department, the female sex workers were
offered resources to help them get out of that lifestyle.

All the suspects were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center
in Riverside.

