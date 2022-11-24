ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Thanks LA Fans on Instagram

By Noah Camras
 4 days ago

He was very grateful for his time with the Dodgers.

Tyler Anderson had an incredible season for the Dodgers in 2022. He went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and made the All-Star game for the first time in his career.

He received the $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers, but wanted a little more stability via a multi-year deal. The Angels gave him three years and $39 million, and that deal was too good to pass up.

However, Anderson's decision to leave the Dodgers wasn't easy. And he took to Instagram to share his gratitude for his season with the Dodgers.

"L.A. you’ve been on my mind all week. Thank you to the @dodgers and all Dodgers fans for such a fun year. You all welcomed my family and I with open arms and we had a lot of fun this year. It was a great experience being a part of such a first class team and organization from top to bottom and playing at home in the best city in the world. Fortunately we’ll still be close by. As Luke Combs says, “Even though I'm leavin', I ain't goin' nowhere”. Thank you for everything L.A."

Dodger fans will be sad to see Anderson in a different uniform next season, but it's hard to not feel happy for him for the contract he got. He'll make more money during this contract than he had in his previous eight seasons in the MLB. Best of luck in Anaheim, Tyler!

