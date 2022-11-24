Nick Saban says ‘hell yes’ to coaching Alabama in Iron Bowl after missing 2020 game with COVID-19

Read full article on original website
Nick Saban, Alabama enjoying the longest streak in college football
Nick Saban and the University of Alabama are enjoying the longest streak in college football. After getting a 49-27 victory over Auburn, the Crimson Tide has 10 wins to finish the 2022 regular season. Since 2008, Saban has guided the Tide to fifteen 10-win seasons. He has the longest streak...
Naysayers ‘brought this Alabama team together’ per Nick Saban and players
Many Alabama fans accepted the idea of the Crimson Tide not belonging in the College Football Playoff, following losses to Tennessee and LSU. However, a different Tide team has surfaced since the second half of the Ole Miss game. Alabama performed well against the Rebels, Austin Peay, and Auburn — showing fight, toughness, energy, and effort. The defense did not look great in the Iron Bowl, but Bill O’Brien found some offensive creativity. Alabama scored 49 points, had balance in the running game, created plays for wide receivers, and had a healthy Bryce Young. After continuing its streak of 10-win seasons, Nick Saban credited the naysayers in the media and among the fan base for ‘bringing this Alabama team together.’ The Tide earned a 49-27 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?
As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win
Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
Impact of Epic Weekend For Alabama Could be Felt for Years: All Things CW
Football won the Iron Bowl, soccer made the College Cup and men's basketball knocked off the No. 1 team. Now that's a good holiday weekend.
BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Alabama
Jaren Hamilton announced his commitment to Alabama Monday. Hamilton is a four-star wide receiver out of Buccholz High School in Florida. He is the Crimson Tide’s 24th commit in the 2024 recruiting class. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP...
Nick Saban gives his opinion on Alabama football’s playoff chances
Nick Saban provided his thoughts on Alabama football’s College Football Playoff hopes following the Crimson Tide’s win over Auburn Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after defeating the Tigers, and they are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25. Alabama’s path to a possible playoff spot appears to be a bit more clear after Ohio State, LSU and Oregon suffered defeats Saturday. Saban said he feels it is a great opportunity for the Tide to be considered with two losses.
What Bryce Young Said after Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl
Bryce Young addressed what many Alabama fans were thinking about after leading the Crimson Tide to a 49-27 win over Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl. The reigning Heisman trophy winner threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Tigers. He waved goodbye to Bryant-Denny Stadium following Alabama’s victory, and some feel it could have been his last time playing in Tuscaloosa with him projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. The California native said he has not given much thought to the possibility of leaving.
Nick Saban offers speedy 4-Star DB CJ Blocker
CJ Blocker made a trip to Alabama Saturday and picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Blocker attends New Caney High School in Texas, and he is rated as a 2023 four-star recruit. He currently holds more than 25 D1 offers. The Texas product has picked up recent offers...
Alabama fans react to Bill O’Brien having creativity against Auburn
Alabama fans were pleased with Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator for the first time all season. After being disappointed with his lack of creativity, the Crimson Tide nation watched O’Brien step up in the Iron Bowl and coordinated a productive game. The 53-year-old incorporated jet sweeps, pop passes, screens, and better route concepts for quarterback Bryce Young and the wide receivers to be on the same page. Alabama’s offense scored 49 points, totaled 516 yards, and averaged 8.1 yards per play. Young tallied 343 passing yards and four touchdowns, including three passing scores.
Bryce Young featured in possibly final hype video at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama is honoring 17 seniors for the Iron Bowl, but this could also be the final game for quarterback Bryce Young inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. He has a bright future in the National Football League waiting for him; however, Young got featured in the Crimson Tide’s last hype video for the regular season on Twitter. In the video, his best moments from the season were captured. He spoke about how Alabama thrives on pressure and how preparation takes away the pressure. Young also told the doubters out there to keep talking noise because ‘pressure makes diamonds.’ He got sacked seven times last year against Auburn in a 24-22 victory for the Tide, yet the junior is looking forward to a better performance. We will see what kind of numbers will he put up against the Tigers’ defense.
Alabama climbs to No. 6 in latest AP poll after Iron Bowl victory
Alabama football continues its streak of 10-win seasons in the Nick Saban era. After earning a 49-27 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide are 10-2 to end the regular season. It also climbed to No. 6 in Sunday’s Top 25 poll for the Associated Press. Alabama...
Alabama OL Damieon George enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal he announced on Monday with a post to social media. George has appeared in two games this season both of which came during the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 matchup with Utah State and the next against Texas. In 2021, George saw playing time in 12 games and earned three starts late in the season against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn.
WATCH: Bryce Young embraces Alabama fans one last time inside Bryant-Denny Stadium following Iron Bowl win
For what’s likely his final time running off the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Bryce Young ran off to thunderous applause from Alabama fans showing their appreciation for the star quarterback. Young, who completed 20-of-30 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns, capped off the 2022 season leading the Crimson...
Alabama offers 6-foot-5 OL Casey Poe
Casey Poe earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday from the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Poe attends Lindale High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds offers from Oklahoma, Auburn and others. The Texas product said he...
Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn
Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/11/26/alabama-matchup-auburn-marquee-pregame-notes/">. We have arrived at Alabama’s regular-season finale of its football campaign. The annual Iron Bowl against Auburn returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium as CBS has the call at 2:30 p.m. CT. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide look to finish...
SEC Network presents Nick Saban with hilarious ‘Aight’ award
He is ready to battle Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and Auburn in the Iron Bowl, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban enjoyed a hilarious moment Saturday morning on the SEC Network. Ryan McGee and Marty Smith, the hosts of Marty and McGee, had Saban on set at the University...
Alabama vs. Auburn Predictions
Alabama football will return home this weekend when they take on the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl . Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH...
Alabama caps off the regular season with a victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl
In 2022’s edition of the Iron Bowl, Alabama fans witnessed something uncommon this season. A dominant offensive performance. The Crimson Tide, heavily scrutinized by fans and former players for not playing to its standard, did so on Saturday as it won a blowout against Auburn. Perhaps the biggest tell...
Alabama's Playoff Path Continues to Strengthen, Take Shape
The Crimson Tide still needs help to return to the College Football Playoff, but not very much heading into championship week.
