ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban says ‘hell yes’ to coaching Alabama in Iron Bowl after missing 2020 game with COVID-19

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Alabama enjoying the longest streak in college football

Nick Saban and the University of Alabama are enjoying the longest streak in college football. After getting a 49-27 victory over Auburn, the Crimson Tide has 10 wins to finish the 2022 regular season. Since 2008, Saban has guided the Tide to fifteen 10-win seasons. He has the longest streak...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Naysayers ‘brought this Alabama team together’ per Nick Saban and players

Many Alabama fans accepted the idea of the Crimson Tide not belonging in the College Football Playoff, following losses to Tennessee and LSU. However, a different Tide team has surfaced since the second half of the Ole Miss game. Alabama performed well against the Rebels, Austin Peay, and Auburn — showing fight, toughness, energy, and effort. The defense did not look great in the Iron Bowl, but Bill O’Brien found some offensive creativity. Alabama scored 49 points, had balance in the running game, created plays for wide receivers, and had a healthy Bryce Young. After continuing its streak of 10-win seasons, Nick Saban credited the naysayers in the media and among the fan base for ‘bringing this Alabama team together.’ The Tide earned a 49-27 victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

How long until Bill O’Brien leaves Alabama for a head coaching job?

As head coaching vacancies in college football fill up with new names, Alabama fans are wondering how long until offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gets a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. Nick Saban hired him on Jan. 21, 2021, to coordinate the offense after Steve Sarkisian left for the Texas job.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Updated bowl projections for Alabama football after Iron Bowl win

Multiple outlets have updated Alabama football’s bowl projections after the Crimson Tide defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after their latest victory. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and they are projected to move up when the updated rankings are released on Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton commits to Alabama

Jaren Hamilton announced his commitment to Alabama Monday. Hamilton is a four-star wide receiver out of Buccholz High School in Florida. He is the Crimson Tide’s 24th commit in the 2024 recruiting class. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban gives his opinion on Alabama football’s playoff chances

Nick Saban provided his thoughts on Alabama football’s College Football Playoff hopes following the Crimson Tide’s win over Auburn Saturday. The Tide are 10-2 after defeating the Tigers, and they are currently ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Top 25. Alabama’s path to a possible playoff spot appears to be a bit more clear after Ohio State, LSU and Oregon suffered defeats Saturday. Saban said he feels it is a great opportunity for the Tide to be considered with two losses.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young Said after Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl

Bryce Young addressed what many Alabama fans were thinking about after leading the Crimson Tide to a 49-27 win over Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl. The reigning Heisman trophy winner threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s win over the Tigers. He waved goodbye to Bryant-Denny Stadium following Alabama’s victory, and some feel it could have been his last time playing in Tuscaloosa with him projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. The California native said he has not given much thought to the possibility of leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban offers speedy 4-Star DB CJ Blocker

CJ Blocker made a trip to Alabama Saturday and picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Blocker attends New Caney High School in Texas, and he is rated as a 2023 four-star recruit. He currently holds more than 25 D1 offers. The Texas product has picked up recent offers...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Bill O’Brien having creativity against Auburn

Alabama fans were pleased with Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator for the first time all season. After being disappointed with his lack of creativity, the Crimson Tide nation watched O’Brien step up in the Iron Bowl and coordinated a productive game. The 53-year-old incorporated jet sweeps, pop passes, screens, and better route concepts for quarterback Bryce Young and the wide receivers to be on the same page. Alabama’s offense scored 49 points, totaled 516 yards, and averaged 8.1 yards per play. Young tallied 343 passing yards and four touchdowns, including three passing scores.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young featured in possibly final hype video at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama is honoring 17 seniors for the Iron Bowl, but this could also be the final game for quarterback Bryce Young inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. He has a bright future in the National Football League waiting for him; however, Young got featured in the Crimson Tide’s last hype video for the regular season on Twitter. In the video, his best moments from the season were captured. He spoke about how Alabama thrives on pressure and how preparation takes away the pressure. Young also told the doubters out there to keep talking noise because ‘pressure makes diamonds.’ He got sacked seven times last year against Auburn in a 24-22 victory for the Tide, yet the junior is looking forward to a better performance. We will see what kind of numbers will he put up against the Tigers’ defense.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama climbs to No. 6 in latest AP poll after Iron Bowl victory

Alabama football continues its streak of 10-win seasons in the Nick Saban era. After earning a 49-27 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide are 10-2 to end the regular season. It also climbed to No. 6 in Sunday’s Top 25 poll for the Associated Press. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama OL Damieon George enters the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal he announced on Monday with a post to social media. George has appeared in two games this season both of which came during the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 matchup with Utah State and the next against Texas. In 2021, George saw playing time in 12 games and earned three starts late in the season against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-5 OL Casey Poe

Casey Poe earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday from the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Poe attends Lindale High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds offers from Oklahoma, Auburn and others. The Texas product said he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn

Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/11/26/alabama-matchup-auburn-marquee-pregame-notes/">. We have arrived at Alabama’s regular-season finale of its football campaign. The annual Iron Bowl against Auburn returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium as CBS has the call at 2:30 p.m. CT. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide look to finish...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

SEC Network presents Nick Saban with hilarious ‘Aight’ award

He is ready to battle Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and Auburn in the Iron Bowl, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban enjoyed a hilarious moment Saturday morning on the SEC Network. Ryan McGee and Marty Smith, the hosts of Marty and McGee, had Saban on set at the University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama vs. Auburn Predictions

Alabama football will return home this weekend when they take on the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl . Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy