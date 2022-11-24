ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning. According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.
SPOKANE, WA
kisu.org

Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Stolen service dog found safe and sound

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Standoff ends in Spokane's West Central neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff involving SWAT, Spokane police, and sheriff's deputies has ended in Spokane's west central neighborhood. The SWAT standoff lasted for several hours near the corner of Ash and Boone before police cleared the scene overnight. At this point, it is not clear if officers found...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Multiple firearms taken in three gun store burglaries in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are warning about three gun store burglaries in the past few days where multiple firearms have been taken. Police say the first burglary happened early Thursday morning at a gun store on the 1700 block of East Trent. Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the same gun store was hit again. Minutes later, another gun shop in the 1400 block of North Greene Street was targeted.
SPOKANE, WA
kmvt

Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone escalates to SWAT standoff

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are on scene of a SWAT standoff in West Central Spokane. Deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone when a wanted man barricaded himself inside. Deputies and police are staged in a nearby parking lot, and the area remains...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy