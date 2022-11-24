Read full article on original website
Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
1 Person Dead, 4 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured four others. The crash happened on Trent Avenue near Pines Road in Spokane Valley on Saturday afternoon around 2:25 p.m. According to WSP, 69-year-old Michel J Newcomb was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado...
750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. At Around 7:15 a.m the collision happened close to Government Way and Greenwood Road. The Ford Pickup driver lost control just north of Greenwood Road as it was speeding north on Government Way, crossed the centerline, rolled the vehicle, and hit a tree.
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
Stolen service dog found safe and sound
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Annual Celebration of Lights and Tree Lighting happening in Spokane Valley on Friday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The annual Celebration of Lights and Tree Lighting is happening at Spokane Valley’s City Hall on Friday at 6 p.m. There’s a good chance a special guest could be there!. For more information, click here. FOX28 Spokane©
Idaho murders: Key details we know and what we don't in investigation of student killings
It has been two weeks since four college students were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, yet no suspect has been identified, leaving law enforcement puzzled over the murders.
Multiple firearms taken in three gun store burglaries in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are warning about three gun store burglaries in the past few days where multiple firearms have been taken. Police say the first burglary happened early Thursday morning at a gun store on the 1700 block of East Trent. Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the same gun store was hit again. Minutes later, another gun shop in the 1400 block of North Greene Street was targeted.
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
