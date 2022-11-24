ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Victim identified in fatal Sharon crash

By Chelsea Simeon, Michael Reiner
 4 days ago

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A 63-year-old Sharon man has been identified following a fatal crash Thursday morning on West State Street.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said that Timothy Terpack of Sharon died in the crash.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m., and the vehicle flipped over and hit a utility pole.

Crews took Terpack to the hospital, but he died. The coroner ruled his death as accidental. His death was due to blunt force trauma as a result of the accident.

Part of West State Street is closed as there are wires down in the area. Penn Power has been notified to make repairs, and the road will be reopened when it is determined to be safe. There were also some power outages in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

