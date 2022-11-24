ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at Traffic Circle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police officers have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search and brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with...
NPSO: 2 shot, 1 dead in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one young man dead and another wounded. The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday inside the city limits of Natchitoches, but the sheriff’s office says Natchitoches police requested NPSO take the lead on the case in order to protect the integrity of the investigation because the victim is related to NPD employees.
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton. Alexandria, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 1:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting involved an Alexandria Police Department officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria, Louisiana. Both the Officer and Shackleford were wounded in the encounter.
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
Two hospitalized after shooting in St. Landry Parish

Two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street Friday evening in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
APD investigating 2 shooting incidents

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating two incidents that resulted in shots being fired today in the city resulting in one injury. Both scenes are clear and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The first incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. near the...
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
Suspects sought for shooting outside Sneaker House in Alexandria

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on 12th and Magnolia Streets. For the third straight year, Oliver Jr. has found a way to put meals on the table for the people of Marksville. Pineville working to restore and modernize Old Town...
Man attacked by five pit bulls dissatisfied with judge’s ruling

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Jonathan Zenon, who was attacked by five loose pit bulls, did not receive the outcome he hoped for in court. Zenon was attacked on Aug. 31 in Sunset off of Dynasty Lane, and he told News 10 he and the dog owner, Elton James Shelvin, appeared in court Monday in Opelousas for a civil hearing, before Judge Gerard Caswell.
