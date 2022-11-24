NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one young man dead and another wounded. The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday inside the city limits of Natchitoches, but the sheriff’s office says Natchitoches police requested NPSO take the lead on the case in order to protect the integrity of the investigation because the victim is related to NPD employees.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO