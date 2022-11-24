Read full article on original website
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
Firefighters rescue kitten from drainage pipe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters responded to an animal in distress call early Monday morning. The fire department said Engine 109 responded to the call around 3:22 a.m. and found a kitten stuck in a drainage pipe. The kitten was treading water, but firefighters were able to rescue the...
Top places to ice skate in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates this holiday season! While the Lowcountry may not get much snow this winter, there is still a chance to enjoy the winter sport of ice skating. Check out these local ice skating rinks for an activity that’s sure to be fun for the entire family. Daniel […]
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
PHOTOS: The Charleston Place kicks off the holiday season
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic Charleston hotel began the holiday season with a tree lighting, carolers and “snow” on Friday. The Charleston Place transformed into a winter wonderland to kick off the holidays. Every evening at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., through New Year’s Eve, snow will...
3 men rescued from capsized boat near Winyah Bay in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Three men were rescued Sunday after authorities said their 38-foot boat capsized near Winyah Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew based out of North Carolina relayed a message to Sector Charleston watchstanders shortly before 2 p.m. saying that the boat was taking on water near the entrance to Winyah […]
Pot-bellied pig reported stolen in South Carolina over Thanksgiving weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward after a pot-bellied pig in its care was reported stolen over the weekend. According to the Charleston Animal Society, “Piggie Stardust” was taken from the shelter’s barn over Thanksgiving. The pot-bellied pig, which was found as a stray at a Home Depot […]
911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
Savannah Hwy. reopens after power lines cleared from roadway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have cleared power lines that forced the closure of all lanes of Savannah Highway Monday afternoon. A crash reported shortly before 3 p.m. resulted in the lines being downed, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. Power crews were said to be on the way...
Child advocacy center partners with library for toy drive
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas is around the corner and the Berkeley County Library System has partnered with Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center for a toy drive. Operation E.L.F. is Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual toy drive for the kids and families they serve. Clinical Outreach Coordinator Brooke...
Beautiful start to the beginning of the work week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We expect a beautiful start to the brand new work and school week as we get ready to wrap up November and head into December. It’s all sunshine today with highs climbing into the low 70s this afternoon. We’ll start out a little cooler tomorrow morning in the 40s but still manage to wind up in the low 70s again by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead our next storm system which will bring the chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive late Wednesday pushing any showers and storms quickly through our area. With the front offshore Thursday. sunshine will return but the temperatures will turn much chillier. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with low temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning. The cool down looks like it will only last through Friday with a return of milder air over the upcoming weekend.
N. Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a North Charleston family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
Beaufort County experiencing interruptions in telephone service, 911 lines
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is seeing some interruptions to their telephone service Saturday night. These interruptions include the county’s 911 lines. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says to call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 if your 911 call is not answered. The...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving has come and gone but the risk of respiratory illness is still here, after families gathered together for the holiday. “I think we will probably see a significant rise in infections across the country including here in South Carolina, but that remains to be seen,” MUSC Children’s Health Chief of Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Elizabeth Mack said. “We still are seeing large numbers of children even requiring hospitalization and even ICU care with multiple different types of respiratory viruses.”
3 injured in South Carolina shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
Cold front to bring unsettled weather mid-week!
