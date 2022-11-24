Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
November 28th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
SignalsAZ
Support Yavapai CASA for Kids this Giving Tuesday
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation is asking the community for help in raising $10,000.00 for foster youth in Yavapai County. They are urging community members to be the reason these children have their needs met by participating in Giving Tuesday on November 29, 2022. “Immediately after we spend a day...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Brings Old World Tradition to Christmas 2022
Enjoy old world tradition in 2022 with the new 3-day Christkindl Market. Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors.
SignalsAZ
Sedona in Motion and Economic Vitality Community Plan Feedback Needed
The city of Sedona invites the community to sign up and attend two upcoming virtual Listening and Learning Sessions on Sedona in Motion (SIM) and Economic Vitality. Both held on Zoom, the first on SIM will take place on Dec. 7, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the second on Economic Vitality will take place on Dec. 14, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 30th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
ACF Flagstaff Regional Director Announces Retirement
After eleven years as Regional Director for the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) of Flagstaff, Pats Shriver has announced plans to retire on January 13, 2023. Shriver has helped ACF of Flagstaff grow its assets to more than $39 million by engaging with donors and the community. “Over the decade Pats...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Names Director of Nursing
Yavapai College has named Dr. Barbara Durham its Director of Nursing. Durham has been with Yavapai College since 2017 as a nursing faculty member and has worked in academia since 2005. Her nursing career spans more than 30 years, from working with diverse patients and students at the bedside as...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee Application Deadline Extended
The Prescott National Forest is seeking nominees to fill 9 vacancies on the 15-member Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). RACs are chartered under the Secure Rural Schools & Community Self Determination Act, which was recently extended until 2023. This extension authorizes “Title II” payments for protection, restoration, and enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat, and other natural resource objectives on Federal land and adjacent non-Federal lands.
SignalsAZ
Car Seat Safety Check being held by Prescott Valley Police
Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting a car seat installation verification check on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the Prescott Valley Police Department parking lot. Caregivers will need to...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Looking for Lateral Police Officers
The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers to join our amazing team. We recognize that your experience and expertise are in demand. Our community is experiencing tremendous growth. As a result, we have ever emerging opportunities for career development and personal growth. A new year...
SignalsAZ
NAU Expands Access2Excellence Program
Honoring its longstanding commitment to Native American students and communities, Northern Arizona University today announced it would provide full tuition coverage for members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes beginning in fall 2023 through an expansion to the Access2Excellence initiative. Ensuring access to an affordable, high-quality education is the...
SignalsAZ
PVPD Tips to Avoid Work from Home Scams
On November 17, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission sent out a warning about opportunities to work online and be your own boss while making extra cash. Sounds great to be able to earn more money when inflation is eating away at paychecks. People are always looking for ways to cut...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Men’s Basketball Fall to Yuma
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team headed south on Friday afternoon and took on the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes in the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Basketball Classic hosted by Arizona Western College. When the final buzzer sounded, CSN took home the victory over YC with an 80-74 final, dropping the Roughriders to 3-3 overall on the season.
