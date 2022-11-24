The city of Sedona invites the community to sign up and attend two upcoming virtual Listening and Learning Sessions on Sedona in Motion (SIM) and Economic Vitality. Both held on Zoom, the first on SIM will take place on Dec. 7, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the second on Economic Vitality will take place on Dec. 14, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

