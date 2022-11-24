Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says
A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
WDSU
New Orleans police report a woman was killed on Canal Street, another injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that killed a woman on Canal Street. According to police, a woman was found lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Rocheblave and Canal streets in the early hours of Monday. The...
NOLA.com
Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports
The Rev. Otis Young, a retired priest at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, and Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate, have been missing since Sunday, according to a WWL-TV report citing the Rev. Daniel Brouillette, a pastor at the church. Sgt. Edwin Masters, a spokesman for Covington Police, confirmed that...
WWL-TV
18-year-old killed on Canal Street Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Canal Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was walking when the suspect, a 15-year-old male, approached him and shot him multiple times. The suspect was immediately arrested by officers in the area.
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department investigating Audubon Street fire
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department was called to the scene of a two alarm fire in the 600 block of Audubon Street around 11:00 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. There are no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox8live.com
Victim fires shots after car stolen at Slidell gas station, police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Saturday night. A man told police that he left his vehicle running at the Circle K gas station on Voters Road while talking to his friends. He says an unknown young male suspect then got into...
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
WDSU
SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
Marrero woman and pilot rescued from plane that crashed into power lines in Maryland
Two people were rescued early Monday more than six hours after their small plane crashed into live power lines, causing widespread outages in Montgomery County, Maryland. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane got stuck in the lines about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Responders secured it to the tower at 12:16 a.m. Monday, and the first occupant was removed from the plane at 12:25 a.m. The second occupant was out at 12:36 a.m.
Man shot dead in the Warehouse District, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Friday in the Warehouse District. When responding officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male victim lying on the street in the 300 block of Julia Street, just blocks away from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard
NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet. 21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.
Two girls and dog who went missing near Folsom found, according to St. Tammany Sheriffs
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has located two girls and their golden retriever who had gone missing in the area of N. Willie Road in Folsom on Monday night, according to a post on their Facebook page. STPSO had drones, K9s, ATVs, and a...
fox8live.com
Damage assessment follows after confirmed tornado in St. Charles; Jefferson customers lose power
PARADIS, La. (WVUE) - Officials are currently assessing damage following a confirmed tornado that passed through St. Charles Parish on Saturday (Nov. 26) and in Jefferson Parish, an estimated 10,450 customers were without power, according to Entergy’s Power Outage Map. St. Charles Parish officials say that a majority of...
WDSU
19-year-old shot in New Orleans East Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to police, the 19-year-old male victim was approached by a vehicle on the 5600 block of Read Boulevard around 4:52 a.m. The passengers in the vehicle opened...
