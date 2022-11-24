ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
WWL

Woman shot dead in a parking lot near UMC hospital, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in a parking lot not far from University Medical Center that left a woman dead. It happened early Monday morning at the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets police say. “Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old black female victim...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

18-year-old killed on Canal Street Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Canal Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was walking when the suspect, a 15-year-old male, approached him and shot him multiple times. The suspect was immediately arrested by officers in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
HARVEY, LA
WWL

Marrero woman and pilot rescued from plane that crashed into power lines in Maryland

Two people were rescued early Monday more than six hours after their small plane crashed into live power lines, causing widespread outages in Montgomery County, Maryland. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane got stuck in the lines about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Responders secured it to the tower at 12:16 a.m. Monday, and the first occupant was removed from the plane at 12:25 a.m. The second occupant was out at 12:36 a.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
KRMG

5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot dead in the Warehouse District, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Friday in the Warehouse District. When responding officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male victim lying on the street in the 300 block of Julia Street, just blocks away from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2 arrested for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Violet. 21-year-old Cody Adams of the 3100 block of Oak Drive in Violet and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Chalmette are in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, according to the SBSO. They will be extradited to St. Bernard Parish and booked with second-degree murder.
VIOLET, LA
WDSU

19-year-old shot in New Orleans East Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to police, the 19-year-old male victim was approached by a vehicle on the 5600 block of Read Boulevard around 4:52 a.m. The passengers in the vehicle opened...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

