Quakertown, PA

High school football: Determined Quakertown dominates Pennridge, 22-6

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

QUAKERTOWN — He didn't quite need a program to figure out who his new teammates were, but Vince Pellegrini admitted it was definitely something different.

"We had so many new guys, and younger guys, who we needed to step up," said Pellegrini, a Quakertown senior two-way lineman. "And that's just what they did. I think that's why this win feels even a little better than last year's win because not much was expected of us."

That's true and it was true again on a beautiful Thanksgiving morning as the host Panthers, despite a 5-6 record coming in, were considered underdogs against archrival and 2-8 Pennridge.

However, all that thinking ended pretty quickly as Quakertown scored on its first two possessions — on eight- and 10-play drives — to take control of this one early on the way to a convincing 22-6 victory. Even more remarkably is that the Panthers did it without standout running back John Eatherton, who was sidelined due to an injury.

This was the first time Quakertown has won back-to-back meetings since 2014 and 2015 in the 93-year history of the game. It also inched the Panthers closer in the all-time series mark as the Rams now lead 58-30-5.

"Last year was special because of the season we had (winning a school-record 13 games and reaching the PIAA District One Class 6A semifinals)," Quakertown head coach George Banas said. "But this year might have been even a little bit more special. These kids went through so much. We had six kids need surgeries and we only had one player, (senior two-way lineman) Vince Pellegrini, start today who also started last year against Pennridge (a 21-0 Quakertown win).

"I'm so proud of this senior group and for all of the younger guys that came through today in such a big way for us."

Unforgettable moment/game: They're still talking about this Pennridge-Quakertown Thanksgiving happening 52 years later

Pellegrini was a huge part of that group and he'll relish a victory over the Rams for a long time.

"We were harping on it all week that we had to come out and keep doing what we do," said Pellegrini, who is considering playing college football at Ithaca. "Everybody counted us out, but we never counted each other out."

Three things we learned

Turkeys for everybody. Yes, getting a team ready for a Thanksgiving Day game is difficult when the regular season ends in October. That's a long layoff, but when huge crowds keep showing up like they did again Thursday, it makes it all worth it.

Nice season. A 6-6 season doesn't sound overwhelming, but for the Panthers to scratch out a half-dozen wins, after losing 20 starters from last year's 13-1 team, is quite impressive.

Like turnovers, penalties can be deadly. The Rams were flagged seven times (yes, seven) for personal fouls and had a player ejected. The penalties obviously took a bite out of the Rams and gave the Panthers jolts of energy that they really didn't even need.

Take a look: High school football: Pennridge/Quakertown rivalry still going strong

Game balls

Quakertown sophomore running back Aiden Whiteley. Playing in his first varsity game in place of the injured John Eatherton, Whiteley scored the Panthers' first two touchdowns, both on 1-yard runs.

Quakertown junior quarterback Vince Micucci . Micucci never flinched all season after taking over for three-year starter Will Steich, and he kept his team calm and focused on Thursday. Oh, he also scored Quakertown's final touchdown on a 1-yard run.

They said it

"This was kind of like the story of our year," Pennridge first-year head coach Chuck Burgy said. "A mistake here and a mistake there really hurts us and you can't do that against a good team like Quakertown."

For subscribers: Pennridge-Quakertown Thanksgiving Day history: Take your best shot at football questions

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com ; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: High school football: Determined Quakertown dominates Pennridge, 22-6

