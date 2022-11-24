Read full article on original website
Look: Davhon Keys leads Aledo over Midlothian in UIL 5A football playoffs
ALEDO, Texas - The Aledo Bearcats snuck by their old foe, the Midlothian Panthers, 27-21 in the UIL 5A football regional semifinal round thanks in part to two late fourth quarter plays by junior Davhon Keys. The 3-star linebacker scored the go-ahead touchdown with under three minutes remaining, and ...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown
Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs. Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass...
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football Playoffs
TCU is the first Big 12 team to go undefeated since 2009Photo byTCU Athletics. FORT WORTH, Texas- TCU defeated Iowa State 62-14 to secure a perfect season. The blowout victory put an exclamation mark on what has been a historic season for the undefeated Horned Frogs. Even without star Quentin Johnston, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, TCU was able to dismantle Iowa State and punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship.
247Sports
Thanksgiving Hoopfest: Top two juniors Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson battle, more five-stars show out
DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Multiple No.1 players, one of them 2024's No. 1 Tre Johnson facing the No. 2 player, Ian Jackson, in his class to headline the event you say? If you are fan of high school basketball and wanted to see the best of the best over the weekend, then you couldn’t have picked a better place to be than Duncanville High for the 14th annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest. Director Glenn Smith has built a monster of an event that has become a destination for the country’s top teams and talent.
🏐 K-State Wildcats End Regular Season Swept By Baylor
WACO, Texas – Kansas State had a hard-fought season and kept the trend as the Wildcats were swept by Baylor 20-25, 20-25, 20-25 Saturday after at the Ferrell Center. K-State (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) was led by Elena Baka for the eleventh match this season as the senior inked 12 kills and 11 digs for her eleventh double-double. She also tallied all three of the Cats' aces. Fellow senior Haley Warner chipped in five kills and at a match-best .364 clip.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor nabs No. 4 seed, host site for NCAA volleyball tournament
Baylor’s volleyball seniors aren’t ready to say goodbye to the Ferrell Center quite yet. The 17th-ranked Bears were rewarded as a host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, which begins this week. Baylor (23-6) gained a No. 4 national seed and will host Stephen F. Austin (26-4) in its tournament opener on Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Bowl season next on Baylor's agenda
When the bowl pairings are announced Dec. 4, Baylor won’t be headed anywhere nearly as prestigious as the Sugar Bowl. With their 6-6 record, the Bears won’t be going to San Antonio’s Alamo Bowl or Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl either. The Bears find themselves in a big...
247Sports
TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Celebrates Perfect Regular Season, Prepares for Big 12 Championship
It was never in doubt in Fort Worth on Saturday, as TCU stormed out to a huge lead and won 62-14 over Iowa State. The win secures the Horned Frogs a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3 and a step away from the college football playoff for the first time ever.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
Matt Rhule BREAKING: Baylor Ex Coach Hired by Nebraska
"My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family,'' coach Matt Rhule said, "and we can’t wait to get started.”
Lewis Central alum Max Duggan guides TCU win over Iowa State
(Fort Worth, TX) Iowa State’s frustrating 2022 football season came to an end on Saturday with a 62-14 loss at #4 TCU. The Horned Frogs cap off a 12-0 regular season. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, of Council Bluffs, passed for 212 yards and three scores. Iowa State ‘s biggest bright spot on offense was freshman running back Eli Sanders tallying 91 yards on seven rushes. Cartevious Norton added 71 yards on 12 carries. TCU returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. They led 24-0 by the end of the 1st quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Dallas Observer
Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening
On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
WacoTrib.com
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
