Rio Linda resident charged in October Woodland Bel Air Grocery Store arson, theft

A Rio Linda man was arraigned in Yolo County Superior Court Wednesday on charges stemming from a fire that was started in a Woodland grocery store in October, according to authorities.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said the Sacramento Police Department arrested Sean Michael Larsen, 45, on Nov. 19 on a warrant for suspicion of arson and theft following a fire that was started in a Woodland Bel Air Grocery Store.

Three other suspects remain at large, according to the attorney’s office.

The office said Larsen filed not guilty pleas and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 9. Larsen is in custody at Monroe Detention Center on $50,000 bail.