Sean McVay Takes Nasty Blindside Hit From Rams Player Rushing Onto Field
The Rams might have to check on Sean McVay after today’s game and it isn’t about the play between the lines on the field. McVay took a blindside hit from the helmet of one of his players today. When those NFL guys are substituting and rushing onto the field they have to be quick and the head coach was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
VIDEO: Terrell Owens Appears to Knock Out Man Outside CVS in Los Angeles
Former NFL star Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday. The incident, which took place around 11:30 p.m. at the pharmacy in Inglewood, occurred after the man allegedly harassed patrons inside. TMZ Sports obtained video of the encounter, in which Owens is seen squaring up the fan before sending him to the ground with a few jabs to the face.
Antonio Brown Goes Off on Tom Brady’s Trainer in Another Bizarre Twitter Rant
Antonio Brown is at it again. The former NFL wide receiver’s personal vendetta against Tom Brady continued on Monday morning, this time taking multiple shots at the legendary quarterback’s trainer. Following Tampa Bay‘s 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Brown fired off a series of tweets Monday morning....
Nick Saban Sports Bloody Face During Iron Bowl Halftime Interview, Fans Shocked He Wasn’t Asked About It
When it came to Nick Saban’s halftime interview during the Iron Bowl, college football fans all had one question. It had absolutely nothing to do with the play on the field, either. Saban suffered a cut to his face at some point during Saturday’s game between Alabama and Auburn....
Tom Brady Waves Off Too Close Cameraman During Buccaneers’ Loss to Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) quarterback Tom Brady had no time for the cameras during his team’s 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns (4-7) in Week 12 Sunday. Cameras play a big role in an NFL telecast and Brady, in his 23rd season, would know that more than anyone. But even someone as experienced as Brady needs his space once in awhile. Early in the second quarter with the Browns clinging to a 10-7 lead, FOX returned from break with an in-depth shot on the Buccaneers’ offensive huddle.
Aaron Rodgers Exits SNF With Injury, NFL World Sounds Off
Green Bay Packers (4-8) quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered “Sunday Night Football” banged up, dealing with a avulsion fracture in right thumb. Said thumb appeared to bother him throughout the Week 12 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) along with another injury he picked up during the game. Rodgers’ night ended early as he exited the third quarter with an oblique injury. Rodgers, who was grabbing his ribs on the sideline, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Aaron Rodgers exits game with oblique injury
Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half with an oblique injury. The Packers’ quarterback appeared to be in pain on a drive that led to a field goal, which cut Green Bay’s deficit to 34-23. He then ran up the...
NFL Slaps Davante Adams With Big Fine for Abusive Language Toward Ref
On Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was involved in a little on-field incident that led to a big fine. It was the third quarter and Adams took exception to the way that Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was playing him. The NFL didn’t appreciate what went down after the play.
Kyler Murray Gets Brutally Honest in Press Conference After Loss to Chargers, NFL Fans Lose It
Another week of the NFL season, another loss for the Arizona Cardinals. This time, Kyler Murray and Co. dropped a 25-24 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers, falling to 4-8 on the year. And to say Arizona’s franchise quarterback is a little frustrated would be an understatement. Following the...
Nick Saban Hilariously Addresses Bloody Face in Press Conference After Iron Bowl
Life is always better after a win in Rivalry Week. Following Alabama’s 49-27 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nick Saban had no problem making a joke about his bloody face. Saban took a hit at some point during Saturday’s Iron Bowl. College football fans were...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
NFL Analyst Jason Garrett Creeps Out NFL Fans with Robot-Like Smile
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett might give great analysis during his appearances on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, but that’s the last thing anyone wants to talk about. It’s his “robot-like” smile that captivated NFL fans over the weekend. Garrett works as part of...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Kicked Off Plane After Slipping In and Out of Consciousness
A worrisome incident unfolded involving NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a flight out of Miami on Sunday. The Super Bowl champion reportedly was asked to deboard the plane after slipping in and out of consciousness, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Per the report,...
Brittany Mahomes Drops New Batch of Pregnancy Photos
Brittany Mahomes recently showed off her new pregnancy in a nude photoshoot that was posted to Instagram. The images come as her and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their second child. Brittany and her NFL star husband will welcome a baby boy into their home in...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers questionable to return vs. Eagles due to oblique injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went back to the locker room to get checked out after suffering an oblique injury in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Packers say he is questionable to return. UPDATE: Rodgers is back on the sideline but out of pads....
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevin O'Connell claps back at Kirk Cousins prime-time cynics
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming record as a starting QB in prime-time games. But after Thursday’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came to his quarterback’s defense during Minnesota’s postgame celebration.
Peyton Manning Reveals His Thoughts on a Potential Season-Long ManningCast
ESPN‘s “ManningCast” has changed the way viewers watch “Monday Night Football” during the NFL season. The alternative broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning is only in its second season and features interviews with athletes and personalities throughout. Notable celebrities to join the show are former U.S. President Barack Obama, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBA star LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The success of the broadcast led to the network re-upping the “ManningCast” through 2024.
Outsider.com
