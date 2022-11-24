ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Sean McVay Takes Nasty Blindside Hit From Rams Player Rushing Onto Field

The Rams might have to check on Sean McVay after today’s game and it isn’t about the play between the lines on the field. McVay took a blindside hit from the helmet of one of his players today. When those NFL guys are substituting and rushing onto the field they have to be quick and the head coach was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Tom Brady Waves Off Too Close Cameraman During Buccaneers’ Loss to Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) quarterback Tom Brady had no time for the cameras during his team’s 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns (4-7) in Week 12 Sunday. Cameras play a big role in an NFL telecast and Brady, in his 23rd season, would know that more than anyone. But even someone as experienced as Brady needs his space once in awhile. Early in the second quarter with the Browns clinging to a 10-7 lead, FOX returned from break with an in-depth shot on the Buccaneers’ offensive huddle.
TAMPA, FL
Aaron Rodgers Exits SNF With Injury, NFL World Sounds Off

Green Bay Packers (4-8) quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered “Sunday Night Football” banged up, dealing with a avulsion fracture in right thumb. Said thumb appeared to bother him throughout the Week 12 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) along with another injury he picked up during the game. Rodgers’ night ended early as he exited the third quarter with an oblique injury. Rodgers, who was grabbing his ribs on the sideline, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analyst Jason Garrett Creeps Out NFL Fans with Robot-Like Smile

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett might give great analysis during his appearances on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, but that’s the last thing anyone wants to talk about. It’s his “robot-like” smile that captivated NFL fans over the weekend. Garrett works as part of...
Brittany Mahomes Drops New Batch of Pregnancy Photos

Brittany Mahomes recently showed off her new pregnancy in a nude photoshoot that was posted to Instagram. The images come as her and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their second child. Brittany and her NFL star husband will welcome a baby boy into their home in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Watch: Kevin O'Connell claps back at Kirk Cousins prime-time cynics

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken his fair share of criticism for his underwhelming record as a starting QB in prime-time games. But after Thursday’s 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving, first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell came to his quarterback’s defense during Minnesota’s postgame celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Peyton Manning Reveals His Thoughts on a Potential Season-Long ManningCast

ESPN‘s “ManningCast” has changed the way viewers watch “Monday Night Football” during the NFL season. The alternative broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning is only in its second season and features interviews with athletes and personalities throughout. Notable celebrities to join the show are former U.S. President Barack Obama, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBA star LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The success of the broadcast led to the network re-upping the “ManningCast” through 2024.
