Jim Nantz says he doesn't want to hear about announcer's jinx moments before jinxing Michael Badgley

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukIrD_0jMjhvrr00

When you've been a professional sports announcer as long as Jim Nantz, sometimes you feel those pivotal moments coming. Nantz tried to prepare viewers for one of those moments during the Detroit Lions game Thursday, and found himself in the crosshairs because of it.

The moment in question came near the end of the third quarter. With the Lions trailing by five points, kicker Michael Badgley came out to attempt a 29-yard field goal. Badgley had not missed a field goal or point-after attempt all season, and it was Nantz's job to inform viewers of that fact.

Knowing, however, that he would be blamed if Badgley missed the kick, Nantz prefaced the moment by saying, "Do not talk to me about an announcer's jinx." You already know what happened next.

Yeah, Badgley missed his first field goal of the season. Nantz and Tony Romo responded appropriately. Nantz could be heard saying, "Oh my gosh. No. No." Romo immediately apologized to Lions fans, saying, "Lions fans I apologize because Jim ... if you just talk about it, it goes in, but instead he didn't want to discuss it and Buffalo with a five-point lead." Nantz laughed as he was being teased by Romo.

Did Nantz actually jinx Badgley, causing him to miss his first field goal of the season? No, don't be silly. Jinxes aren't real. Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully didn't believe in jinxes and he called his fair share of no-hitters over his career.

If you disagree on that point, at least we can all agree that sequence was hilarious. Nantz knew he was going to get himself in trouble if he mentioned Badgley's previous success. To see that pay off so quickly was a moment worthy of a chef's kiss.

