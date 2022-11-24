ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night. According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
LAWTON, OK
Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
IOWA PARK, TX

