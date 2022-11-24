ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Erupting Hawaii volcano spurs warning for people to prepare

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash belched and sputtered Monday from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario.
HAWAII STATE
Post Register

I-84 westbound and eastbound lanes closed in eastern Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE 2: The east and westbound lanes of I-84 are closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter conditions and multiple crashes between Pendleton and La Grande. The roughly 50-mile stretch of highway is facing winter weather where conditions are rapidly changing. The eastbound lanes...
PENDLETON, OR
Post Register

Hawaii Volcano-Lava Hazard Zones

The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don't expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. This map shows the lava flow hazard level zones for the island.
HAWAII STATE
Post Register

Montana officials urge judge to lift limit on wolf kills

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials on Monday asked a judge to lift a restraining order that restricted wolf hunting and trapping following concerns that too many of the animals could be killed this winter. The hearing before District Judge Chris Abbott in Helena comes as Montana and other...
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo's job security wasn't in question. Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival Saturday wasn't enough to save Arroyo's job.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Post Register

How to set up for a safe and fun ice fishing trip this winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game have some helpful tips for those wishing to try their hand at ice fishing this winter. Idaho Fish and Game staff are optimistic about a good year for ice fishing because winter arrived early for many parts of the state. “Ice...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy