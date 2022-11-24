Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
Dabo Swinney Addresses Loss to Gamecocks and Not Getting Klubnik in
Clemson fell at home in its regular-season finale to South Carolina, 31-30, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4.
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first offer is to Virginia Tech commit
Virginia Tech cornerback commit Dante Lovett reacts to being offered by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
ESPN College GameDay analysts make picks for Clemson vs. South Carolina
ESPN’s College GameDay analysts made their picks for today’s game between between No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC). "I don't (...)
Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as new head coach
Auburn has its new head coach. After a 28-day search, Auburn announced via Twitter on Monday that first-year athletics director John Cohen has hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze as head football coach. Freeze went 39-25 at Ole Miss from 2012-16, including a Sugar Bowl win in 2015 and a pair of wins over Alabama.
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Oregon State rallies past Oregon inspiring recruits in attendance
Fans rushed the field in Corvallis early Saturday evening as No. 21 Oregon State rallied from a 31-10 deficit to knock off No. 9 Oregon 38-34. The Beavers have their first nine-win season since 2012 with an opportunity to win 10 for the first time since 2006. Guys in the...
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Recruits attend USC's win over ND, say the Trojans are in for "for something truly special"
No. 6 USC will play for the Pac 12 Championship this coming Friday - and following an exciting 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame to conclude the regular season - they’re tracking to become one of four teams that make the College Football Playoff in pursuit of a National Championship.
Swinney on possibility of open QB competition
The inconsistency in Clemson's performance at the most important position on the field reached a new low Saturday. The Tigers has their 40-game home winning streak snapped against rival South Carolina. (...)
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
