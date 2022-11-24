Police in Moscow investigating the brutal stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students have dispelled more rumours related to the killings.In a Facebook post police said that a February 2022 death on Baker Street was not related to the murder probe.They also ruled out reports that a red Mustang was being investigated.Meanwhile the university has beefed up security as students have started returning to the college town after the Thanksgiving break.In an Instagram post the university said: “Increased security will be onsite for the remainder of the semester.”It remains to be seen how many students will return –...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 42 MINUTES AGO