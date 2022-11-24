ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

5A Oregon high school football playoffs leaders through Round 3

By Mike Wilson
 4 days ago

Class 5A football playoffs statistical leaders through Round 3, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the postseason. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com.

See the final regular-season leaders here.

Malakai Nutter (Bend) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (37 - 51) 531 yards

Noah Blair, Thurston - (32 - 44) 361 yards

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (18 - 51) 341 yards

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - (15 - 25) 265 yards

Logan Malinowski, Bend - (10 - 24) 206 yards

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton - (16 - 28) 195 yards

Passing TDs

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 9 TDs (0 interceptions)

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 7 TDs (1 interception)

Noah Blair, Thurston - 4 TDs (0 interceptions)

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 3 TDs (2 interceptions)

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - 2 TDs (0 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Sam Stephens, Summit - 423 yards on 58 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 422 yards on 71 carries

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 313 yards on 27 carries

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 267 yards on 32 carries

Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville - 217 yards on 30 carries

Darien Witham, Thurston - 216 yards on 42 carries

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 197 yards on 31 carries

Connor Dye, Springfield - 197 yards on 22 carries

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 188 yards on 31 carries

David Brown, Eagle Point - 178 yards on 31 carries

Rushing TDs

Sam Stephens, Summit - 5 TDs

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 5 TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 5 TDs

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 3 TDs

Alex Briseno, Silverton - 3 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 3 TDs

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 3 TDs

Corey Miller, Dallas - 2 TDs

Kaden Younger, South Albany - 2 TDs

Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville - 2 TDs

Connor Dye, Springfield - 2 TDs

Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 2 TDs

Receiving yards

Blake Groshong, Bend - 197 yards on 6 receptions

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 157 yards on 7 receptions

Walker Bonar, Thurston - 156 yards on 17 receptions

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 154 yards on 7 receptions

James Bauman, Putnam - 130 yards on 8 receptions

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 123 yards on 7 receptions

Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 110 yards on 6 receptions

Luke Newell, Thurston - 85 yards on 3 receptions

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 84 yards on 8 receptions

Ethan Burkhead, Thurston - 80 yards on 5 receptions

Receiving TDs

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 4 TDs

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 3 TDs

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 2 TDs

Luke Newell, Thurston - 2 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 37 tackles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 35 tackles

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 32 tackles

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 25 tackles

Wesley Hur, Wilsonville - 25 tackles

Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 25 tackles

Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 24 tackles

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 24 tackles

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 22 tackles

Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 21 tackles

Corren Hester, Thurston - 20 tackles

Tackles for loss

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 7 tackles for loss

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 5 tackles for loss

Corren Hester, Thurston - 4 tackles for loss

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 4 tackles for loss

Chip Allers, Summit - 4 tackles for loss

Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 3.5 tackles for loss

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 3 tackles for loss

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 3 tackles for loss

Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Brock Dunkin, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Max Williams, South Albany - 2.5 tackles for loss

Sacks

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 6 sacks

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 3 sacks

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 2 sacks

Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Sam Armstrong, Bend - 2 interceptions

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 2 interceptions

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Matthew Tanner, Putnam - 1 forced fumble

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 1 forced fumble

Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 1 forced fumble

Luis Guzman, Bend - 1 forced fumble

Wesley Hur, Wilsonville – 1 forced fumble

Corren Hester, Thurston – 1 forced fumble

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville – 1 forced fumble

Non-offensive TDs

Sean Craven, Bend – 1 TD

Austin Baker, Bend – 1 TD

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 1 TD

Diego Flores, Silverton – 1 TD

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 1 TD

Round 3 football recap:

Top stars, best games, biggest wins

