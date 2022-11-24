ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, IN

WTHI

Meet Santa at the Meadows

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special visitor came all the way from the North Pole to visit the Wabash Valley, and you have a chance to meet him!. Santa Claus is officially back at the Meadows Shopping Mall for the holiday season. Photos with Santa have been a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Fun t-shirt aims to help rebuild Mecca Schoolhouse

PARKE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- If you're in Parke County, the Mecca detour may have affected your day to day life. Well, now there's a shirt to show you survived it all!. Frink'n Fast Printing has created a t-shirt to commemorate the Highway 41 Detour. On the front, the shirt proudly...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Santa Train is coming this Saturday

(photo of the 2021 Santa Train from the Greene County Literacy Facebook Page) Families in southern Indiana have a unique opportunity this week. Santa Train at the Tulip Trestle will take place this Saturday, December 3rd. The Tulip Trestle is in Greene County. It’s a 2300 feet long train trestle...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One local partnership is bringing children the Christmas spirit!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It may still be November but with Thanksgiving behind us, all eyes are on Christmas. One local salon is partnering with a youth organization for the first time to help kids enjoy the holiday season. The Ryves Youth Center provides physical, social, and educational development...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Third annual Brazil Hometown Christmas is a success

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil is bringing all of the holiday cheer to town! The third annual Brazil Hometown Christmas was a success!. Every year, it is hosted by Brazil Main Street and Clay County Chamber of Commerce. It is all about highlighting small businesses!. Hand-made items...
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shop with local vendors at Terre Haute Holiday Market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local college students are hoping to bring the community together this week for the holidays through a project. A marketing class at Indiana State University will be hosting a holiday market this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Vigo County Courthouse featuring local vendors. Additionally, four Christmas trees will be […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Show Us Your Tree Contest is underway!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to deck the halls and put up your Christmas tree with News 10!. This year you and your Christmas tree could win a grand prize. WTHI TV 10's "Show Us Your Contest" is back. Here is how it works. You send us a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Books and local brews - a new business is open in 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Books and local brews? Name a better combination. One new business in the 12 Points area is officially welcoming customers!. The 12 Points Book Company features beer and wine from local companies! These include Afterburner Brewing Company, Terre Haute Brewing Company, and WaterTower Estates. There...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said that the turnout for the event […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Unique Boutique set to open next week!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new boutique in town, and it is quite unique...literally!. The Unique Boutique in Terre Haute is getting ready to open!. Three separate small business owners joined together to make it happen! All items up for sale are hand-made crafts!. The goal is...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County.  Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response

GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
GRANGER, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

City of Bloomington offers free parking to encourage consumers to shop locally at small businesses

Bloomington, Indiana – The City of Bloomington is providing free parking on downtown streets and in city garages through Sunday. Officials decided to offer free parking in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday and Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual event that was created as a marketing initiative to encourage consumers to shop locally at small businesses.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Small Business Saturday in the 12 Points Historic District

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are more than 30 million small businesses across the nation, and Saturday is the day to celebrate them! That's because it's Small Business Saturday. Here locally, the Wabash Valley came out by the hundreds to support small business owners of all kinds. One of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute city garage set to receive light upgrades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New lights will be an improvement at the Terre Haute city bus garage. The board of public works approved about $8,300 for the project. The money will pay for new LED lights inside the garage at 14th and Deming Streets. The bus garage says the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
DANVILLE, IN

