WTHI
Weekend Christmas concert brings in hundreds to help get toys for children
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A concert over the weekend will help folks here in the Wabash Valley. On Monday, we learned the Christmas Concert for Charity raised $750 thanks to kind people like you. The VFW Post 972 in Terre Haute hosted the event Friday night. The money will...
WTHI
Meet Santa at the Meadows
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special visitor came all the way from the North Pole to visit the Wabash Valley, and you have a chance to meet him!. Santa Claus is officially back at the Meadows Shopping Mall for the holiday season. Photos with Santa have been a...
WTHI
Fun t-shirt aims to help rebuild Mecca Schoolhouse
PARKE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- If you're in Parke County, the Mecca detour may have affected your day to day life. Well, now there's a shirt to show you survived it all!. Frink'n Fast Printing has created a t-shirt to commemorate the Highway 41 Detour. On the front, the shirt proudly...
vincennespbs.org
Santa Train is coming this Saturday
(photo of the 2021 Santa Train from the Greene County Literacy Facebook Page) Families in southern Indiana have a unique opportunity this week. Santa Train at the Tulip Trestle will take place this Saturday, December 3rd. The Tulip Trestle is in Greene County. It’s a 2300 feet long train trestle...
WTHI
One local partnership is bringing children the Christmas spirit!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It may still be November but with Thanksgiving behind us, all eyes are on Christmas. One local salon is partnering with a youth organization for the first time to help kids enjoy the holiday season. The Ryves Youth Center provides physical, social, and educational development...
WTHI
Third annual Brazil Hometown Christmas is a success
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil is bringing all of the holiday cheer to town! The third annual Brazil Hometown Christmas was a success!. Every year, it is hosted by Brazil Main Street and Clay County Chamber of Commerce. It is all about highlighting small businesses!. Hand-made items...
Shop with local vendors at Terre Haute Holiday Market
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local college students are hoping to bring the community together this week for the holidays through a project. A marketing class at Indiana State University will be hosting a holiday market this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Vigo County Courthouse featuring local vendors. Additionally, four Christmas trees will be […]
WTHI
Show Us Your Tree Contest is underway!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to deck the halls and put up your Christmas tree with News 10!. This year you and your Christmas tree could win a grand prize. WTHI TV 10's "Show Us Your Contest" is back. Here is how it works. You send us a...
WTHI
Meet Hua Mei, the newest member of the White Violet Alpaca family
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Forget visits with Santa! This year, visits with alpacas are all the rage. Over at a local college campus -- folks are meeting a special friend!. He is the newest member of the White Violet family. White Violet is a center for eco-justice at Saint...
WTHI
Books and local brews - a new business is open in 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Books and local brews? Name a better combination. One new business in the 12 Points area is officially welcoming customers!. The 12 Points Book Company features beer and wine from local companies! These include Afterburner Brewing Company, Terre Haute Brewing Company, and WaterTower Estates. There...
It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said that the turnout for the event […]
WTHI
Unique Boutique set to open next week!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new boutique in town, and it is quite unique...literally!. The Unique Boutique in Terre Haute is getting ready to open!. Three separate small business owners joined together to make it happen! All items up for sale are hand-made crafts!. The goal is...
Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County. Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the […]
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
mdmh-bloomington.com
City of Bloomington offers free parking to encourage consumers to shop locally at small businesses
Bloomington, Indiana – The City of Bloomington is providing free parking on downtown streets and in city garages through Sunday. Officials decided to offer free parking in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday and Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual event that was created as a marketing initiative to encourage consumers to shop locally at small businesses.
WTHI
Small Business Saturday in the 12 Points Historic District
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are more than 30 million small businesses across the nation, and Saturday is the day to celebrate them! That's because it's Small Business Saturday. Here locally, the Wabash Valley came out by the hundreds to support small business owners of all kinds. One of...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Bloomington residents invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground on December 1
Bloomington, Indiana – Residents of Bloomington will finally be able to enjoy an entertainment area within the city limits. The newest play area is a designated place where residents would be able to have fun time with their loved ones. The long-awaited opening of the new playground in Bloomington...
WTHI
Terre Haute city garage set to receive light upgrades
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New lights will be an improvement at the Terre Haute city bus garage. The board of public works approved about $8,300 for the project. The money will pay for new LED lights inside the garage at 14th and Deming Streets. The bus garage says the...
WTHI
Gas prices continue to fall nationwide - and in the Wabash Valley
It's a sight for sore eyes - gas prices are finally back down to the $3 range. After it peaked nationally in June at $5 dollars, prices gradually decreased. But we aren't quite back to normal yet. Prices in Indiana are still 37 cents higher compared to last year. This...
WISH-TV
Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
