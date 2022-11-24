ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Union-Endicott looks to defend home turf in state semifinal

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsqNl_0jMjcP4C00

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Tigers will look to defend home turf in the state semifinal when they take on Hilton, out of Section 5, on Friday night.

This is the Tigers first appearance in a state semifinal since 2013 as they try to advance to a game that the program has not reached in the current state playoff format.

UE has as good a chance as anyone, with a dominant defense and explosive offense, the Tigers rolled to a victory in the regional round, defeating West Genesee 42-7 last week.

It will be Friday night, under the lights, on their home turf for Union-Endicott, with a kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ty Cobb Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Renegades excited to make franchise debut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Renegades will make their franchise debut next month. The Elmira Renegades begin training camp on December 9th and will begin to prepare for their inaugural season in the brand new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Elmira will make their franchise debut on the road against the Binghamton Bombers on Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

House in Conklin catches fire

CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several houses in the Southern Tier have experienced fire damage over the past couple of days, beginning with a home in Conklin Wednesday morning. According to WNBF, fire crews from over a half dozen departments were called to 19 June Street at 3 a.m. this morning. The fire reportedly started in […]
CONKLIN, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

BCSD to rebuild Binghamton elementary school

Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy