This Great Nintendo Switch Handheld Controller Is Only $35 For Cyber Monday
The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best handheld gaming consoles of all time, but ergonomically, it does leave something to be desired. Fortunately, you can swap out the regular Joy-Con for this more comfortable NexiGo grip that's currently on sale for Cyber Monday. You've got two options with...
Cyber Monday Gaming Deals - Best PS5, Nintendo Switch, And Xbox Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Cyber Monday gaming deals are live now, so if you're still looking to do some shopping post-Black Friday, you still have time to get some of the best gaming deals of 2022. There are plenty of great Cyber Monday gaming deals for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. From steep discounts on some of the hottest games of the year to stellar deals on popular gaming accessories to several console deals, there really is no shortage of video game products available for the best prices of the year. We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday gaming deals available now.
Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Include Steep Discounts On Exclusive Games
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals have arrived. You can find deals on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch exclusives, 2022 releases, controllers, headsets, and more. The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle is also still available at this time. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals available now.
Best Cyber Monday Xbox Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Though Black Friday is in the rearview mirror, the deals haven't stopped just yet. Xbox fans looking for games, accessories, or even consoles still have time to shop some of the best discounts of the year thanks to Cyber Monday Xbox deals. We've rounded up the best Xbox Cyber Monday deals available now.
Cyber Monday Deal: Xbox Controllers Get Big Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The current incarnation of Xbox wireless controllers are easily the best in the history of the console brand. Featuring an extremely ergonomic shape and numerous small touches that enhance their ergonomic design, these controllers are durable, reassuringly comfortable, and can easily last you through a marathon gaming session before they need a recharge.
The Superb 8BitDo Ultimate Controller Is Just $36 For Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but there's still a chance to snag a deal on one of the best controllers on the market for Xbox and PC during Cyber Monday. The superb 8BitDo Ultimate is now going for just $36, a big discount from its usual $45 asking price. This is an Amazon Lightning Deal and is only available until the end of the Cyber Monday (or until it sells out).
PS5 Controllers Are Still On Sale For Cyber Monday
One of the major Black Friday PlayStation deals is still available on Cyber Monday. As part of PlayStation's official deals, you can snag a DualSense controller for just $50 at major retailers. All colors of the DualSense are included in this promotion, so you can save anywhere from $20 to $25. The links below will lead you to the DualSense listing at your preferred retailer so you can make your purchase. Note: DualSense controller deals will expire after today, November 28.
Grab Bayonetta 3 For Only $45 At Amazon For Cyber Monday
Bayonetta 3, one of the newest high-profile Nintendo Switch releases, is on sale for only $45 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've seen so far since the game launched in late October. Bayonetta 3 comes highly recommended from reviewers across the board, including here at GameSpot. Our Bayonetta 3 review scored the game a 9/10, calling it a "show-stopping spectacle."
More Than 1,000 PlayStation Games Discounted In New PSN Sale
The PlayStation Store has two massive year-end sales discounting hundreds of AAA and indie games on PlayStation 4 and 5 right now. The End of Year sale features a ton of popular games, including some titles from 2022. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Indies sale includes a lot of gems across a wide variety of genres for cheap. Both events run through December 21 and include some of the best-selling PlayStation games, new and old, for as much as 80% off.
The Callisto Protocol - Everything To Know
They say that in space, no one can hear you scream. We’ll see if that’s still the case when you’re being attacked by gruesome mutated humans in a prison on the moon of Jupiter. That's what’ll be happening to you in The Callisto Protocol, a game created by the twisted minds behind Dead Space.
Fall Guys - World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Classic combos are coming to Fall Guys, and, no, we’re not talking about special moves. The stage is set for the perfect Cammy-o, as three Costumes and a number of other goodies from Capcom land in the Fall Guys Store…
The Witcher Remake To Be Fully Open World | GameSpot News
The remake of the original Witcher is making at least one massive departure from its source; it’ll be open world, a feature that didn’t come to the franchise until 2015’s The Witcher 3, which is getting a next gen update on December 14. Codenamed Canis Majoris, and...
Save $50 On Logitech's G Cloud Portable Console
Logitech’s new G Cloud portable gaming device is marked down to $300 (normally $350) as part of Amazon’s Black Friday gaming sale. This tiny portable gaming console sports a 7-inch 60hz 1080p display, up to 12 hours of battery life, 1TB storage space, and only weighs 463g--figures that eclipse similar devices like Nintendo’s Switch lineup or Valve’s Steam Deck.
Avalanches And Snipers Turned GTA Online Even Wilder
Grand Theft Auto is celebrating its 25-year anniversary today, November 28, 2022. Below, we examine how the tools in Grand Theft Auto Online has expanded the series' scope and helped players push the boundaries. One floating platform. Two teams, including six snipers and six stunt car drivers. One team has...
Fall Guys Street Fighter Collaboration Adds Ryu, Cammy, And Akuma Costumes
Fall Guys is taking things to the streets with its latest collaboration, as Street Fighter has officially entered the Blunderdome with three new costume sets, a new emote, and more. Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are the featured fighters in this collaboration, with each one featuring a top and bottom in...
Cyberpunk 2077 Helped CD Projekt Make More Money Than Ever Before In A Q3
CD Projekt Group has released its latest earnings report, detailing how the Polish company behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 is performing from a business perspective, and times are good. Thanks in part to a rally around Cyberpunk 2077 that saw the game reach more than 1 million daily players...
Gran Turismo Creator Is Considering Bringing The Franchise To PC
The Gran Turismo franchise could be coming to the PC platform in the future, which would follow decades of PlayStation exclusivity. In an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that he would consider bringing the racing game over to PC. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi explains. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”
Call Of Duty: Warzone Relaunches Today With A New Name, Many Features Removed
After an extended period of downtime, the original Call of Duty: Warzone has re-launched today, November 28. Servers for the game--now called Warzone Caldera--should be back online now. Activision's online services website states that online services for all Warzone Caldera platforms are now up and running. As usual, your own...
Marvel's Midnight Suns Everything To Know
Marvel's Midnight Suns is the new game from Firaxis Games, the studio behind Civilization and the past three XCOM titles. It’s far from a superhero reskin of XCOM, however, as it’s got a card-based combat system and a more substantial focus on roleplay. In the above video, we run you through everything you need to know about the upcoming game, from plot details to gameplay and what kinds of DLC to expect.
Apex Legends Mobile Underworld Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Underworld, is set to go live tomorrow. In addition to the standard battle pass and seasonal event cosmetics, the Underworld update will also introduce Revenant to the mobile game's legend roster, making him the third character in a row to cross over from console/PC to mobile. But other changes aren't quite as easily noticed, like the subtle tweaks in the Underworld update's patch notes.
