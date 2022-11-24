ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Waterfront Mission of Mobile feeds hundreds of people for Thanksgiving

By Shamonee Baker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baZjo_0jMjcGMt00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — While many of us are gathering around a dinner table full of food with family this Thanksgiving holiday, there are some people in our community who nearly went without.

Thankfully, the Mobile branch of the Waterfront Rescue Mission and more than 30 volunteers stepped up to give people in need a place to eat and feel loved this holiday. Thursday afternoon, they served Thanksgiving lunch to hundreds of people.

Flight radar animation shows pre-Thanksgiving air travel over North America

“This is about people knowing that even if they don’t have a home or a family to eat dinner with… we are family,” said Rebecca Kirkland, the Waterfront Mission’s kitchen manager.

Before people enjoyed their Thanksgiving lunch, the non-profit held a church service. Jim Langston, the director, says this is all a part of showing people that they are loved and they matter.

“Regardless of what circumstances are going on in their life, God has a purpose and knows them and loves them,” said Langston. “We just want to be a part of sharing that love.”

Willie Burch ate lunch at the Waterfront Mission. He says he’s happy he was able to make it.

“I’m thankful, even though I’m by myself,” said Burch. “If I had friends, I would tell them to come but I just thank God, I made it myself.”

‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving in Louisiana

Kirkland says prep for Thanksgiving started about 2 weeks ago. 60 turkeys later, they’ve fed hundreds of people throughout the week.

“Our first meals went out this past Sunday morning, so we have been sending out multitudes of meals everyday for different organizations and different groups, so we’ve sent out food to over 700,” said Kirkland. “We still have our in-house meals that we do everyday: breakfast, lunch and dinner so this week alone, we’ve fed over 1,000 people.”

Any leftover food from Thursday will also be packaged up and given out to people in the community.

Click here for more information on the Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Pathway Church holds ‘Buy a Tree, Change a Life Event’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With inflation making holiday spending more difficult this year, Pathway Church’s three locations are stepping in, making sure families have a Merry Chirstmas. The church is teaming up with the non-profit organization, Buy a Tree, Change a Life for the seventh year in a row. When people buy trees from the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

What to do in Mobile during the holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is officially upon us, meaning there are many events happening between now and the beginning of the year. If you’re looking for something to do with the family look no further. WKRG has compiled a list of attractions and events happening this season. Bellingrath Gardens Magic Christmas in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
MOBILE, AL
travelwithsara.com

Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show

If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
MOBILE, AL
multihousingnews.com

Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community

The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Vaping in Baldwin County Schools raises even more concerns

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– On Monday, Nov. 28, officials with the Baldwin County Public School System held a press conference to speak about the heightened concerns with vaping in local schools. Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler has been an administrator for over 20 years and said he has never seen this issue turn this concerning. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns amidst nightclub shooting Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened at Paparazzi Lounge Mob off Dauphin Street Saturday morning. Mobile Chief of Police Paul Prine was able to confirm one of the victims was shot in the neck, leaving her in critical condition. News 5 contacted the alleged mother of the shooting […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans returning

Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans is returning. According to Mobile’s WKRG, a settlement was reached on Nov. 21 between Amtrak and parties opposing the government’s plan to restore service, including the Alabama Port Authority, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The proposed route, which had been...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

65K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy