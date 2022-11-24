Read full article on original website
Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police.
WMDT.com
Felton woman arrested in connection to Royal Farms shoplifting incident
FELTON, Md. – A Felton woman has been charged with shoplifting following an investigation. At around 8:20 a.m. on November 20th, Felton Police responded to the Royal Farms located in the 11000 block of S. DuPont Highway for a reported shoplifting. It was reported that a female suspect was inside the store and had stolen merchandise before police arrived.
Thanksgiving Fire Tears Through Maryland Home Causing $800K In Damage, Officials Say
Nearly a million dollars in damage was caused by a fast-moving Maryland fire on Thanksgiving that gutted a home in Talbot County, the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28. Investigators say that shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, members of the Easton Volunteer...
WGMD Radio
1 Arrested after Leaving Scene of Ellendale Crash
Ellendale emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision Saturday morning just before 10 at the intersection of Route 113 and 16. Officials say injuries were minor. The driver of an Altima turned left onto Route 113 – into the path of a westbound Toyota and they collided – in front of a state trooper. The 25 year old driver of the Altima removed the license plate – the vehicle was not his – and ran off – he was arrested by Delaware State Police near the scene and charged with multiple traffic violations:
WMDT.com
Seaford traffic stop leads to arrests, recovery of drugs
SEAFORD, Del. – Two Sussex County men are facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop Friday night. Around 8:37 p.m. on November 25th, Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound on Old Furnace Road, near Eskridge Road, with an improper brake light that did not use a turn signal. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, and found 45-year-old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and 44-year-old Deshawn Magee of Seaford inside.
WGMD Radio
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
shoredailynews.com
Drug abuse leads to crime for Oak Hall man
A 25-year-old Oak Hall man testified Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court that using illegal drugs since he was 10 led him to commit a series of crimes. Timothy John Vanhart will be behind bars for nine years. Judge W. Revell Lewis III revoked previous suspended sentences leaving the defendant with two years to serve. The judge then sentenced Vanhart to two years for burglary and grand larceny in one incident, four years for burglary, attempted burglary, and destruction of property in another case, and a year for wounding a fellow inmate at the Accomack Jail.
Owl recovering after being hit by car in Anne Arundel County
An owl is recovering after being hit by a car in Anne Arundel County Sunday night. The driver remained on scene, and is the one who called police for help.
Bay Net
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 25, 2022 at approximately 4:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of Red Rome Court. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced to 60 years for murder
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 60 years behind bars for the 2021 murder of Gerald Nash. During the early morning hours of April 7, 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Drequan Savage entered a residence on Hill Street in Salisbury through the rear door. Savage had previously arranged with a second co-conspirator to be notified when Nash arrived at the residence, and for the rear door to be left unlocked. Once inside, the assailant went into a bedroom and shot Nash multiple times while he laid in bed.
WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision in Lincoln Area
On November 23, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
WMDT.com
Coast Guard search underway for missing 60-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, Md-Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue are currently searching for a 60-year-old male last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified that the man did not return home from...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Family Members Report Body of Missing Boater has been Recovered
UPDATED – 2pm – Family members report that the body of 60 year old Frank Stewart has been recovered. ===============================================================. The US Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire and Rescue are searching for a possible person in the water. Officials say Coast Guard watch standers were notified that 60 year old Frank Stewart did not return from his fishing trip last night. His 14 foot aluminum boat was located aground in the marsh in the Choptank River near Oyster Shell Point – the motor still running and fishing gear still in the water. He was last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information – call ion regarding Frank Stewart, call at 410-576-2693.
The Dispatch
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
