Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
BBC
Reece Newcombe: Murder arrest over Richmond Bridge fight stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London. Reece Newcombe, 31, was stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge about 04:00 GMT on Saturday. On Monday afternoon, the 32-year-old went to a west London...
BBC
New appeal for missing Sacriston miner Edward Donnelly 20 years on
Police have renewed a 20-year-old appeal for information about a miner they believe to have been murdered. Edward Donnelly, 53, went missing from his home in Sacriston near Durham in March 2002. Durham Police said they believed people in the community had vital information which could help his family "finally...
BBC
Nottingham fire: Trial date set for man accused of triple murder
A man accused of murdering his neighbour and her two young children has been told he will face trial. Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three, died in hospital on 20 November after a fire in Nottingham, while their mother, Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died two days later. Jamie Barrow,...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Bridgend: Police get extra time to question suspects after babies' bodies found
Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child. Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill,...
BBC
Port of Hull: Lorry driver jailed for £6m cocaine smuggling plot
A lorry driver who attempted to smuggle £6m of cocaine into the UK via the Port of Hull has been jailed for more than 15 years. Polish national Jaroslaw Kaminski, 52, had travelled from Rotterdam to Hull in May when Border Force officers scanned and searched his vehicle. Hull...
BBC
Head of the Royal Navy defends handling of rape allegations
The head of the Royal Navy has defended the way the service handles allegations of rape and sexual abuse. Adm Sir Ben Key told BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House the Navy had changed how it investigates complaints. The First Sea Lord insisted independent investigations would be slower and "lead to...
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
BBC
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
BBC
William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour
A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
BBC
Randy Cox: Officers charged after black man paralysed in van
Five police officers in the US state of Connecticut have been charged after a man they arrested was partially paralysed in the back of a police van. Randy Cox was being driven to a police station in New Haven when the driver braked hard, causing him to be flung headfirst against the van's rear doors.
BBC
Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire. Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with...
BBC
Sheku Bayoh police conducted 'hard stop' - expert
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has been told that police left themselves with little room to back down when they first confronted him. Police safety training expert Martin Graves said the officers could have stayed back and monitored Mr Bayoh, 31, from a distance. Instead they conducted a "hard stop," which...
BBC
Police hunt man over three attempted kidnaps in Salford in less than a week
Police are searching for a man who is suspected of making three attempted kidnaps in less than a week. Greater Manchester Police said a man tried to force a 15-year-old schoolgirl into his car in Monton Green in Monton, Salford on 21 November. He had approached the girl just after...
BBC
Ramsgate crash: Father and daughter deaths avoidable, court hears
A crash which killed a father and daughter and injured three other members of their family was entirely avoidable, a court has heard. Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, died when a car hit five pedestrians in Ramsgate, Kent, on 10 August. Ms Sella was pregnant at the time...
BBC
Man guilty of killing rival biker in Plymouth
A member of a biker gang has been found guilty of killing a rival by driving his van into the man's motorbike. David Crawford, 59, died from multiple injuries after being mown down by the van on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Benjamin Parry, 42, of Devonport, Plymouth, was...
BBC
Rochford: Murder charge after man dies from serious injuries
A man has been charged with murder after a man died at an address in Essex. Police were called to reports of an assault at Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT on Friday. A man in his 30s, who has not yet been named, died at the scene,...
BBC
Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January. The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks...
Comments / 0