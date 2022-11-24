ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

The Dispatch

Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs

OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Dover AFB to Conduct Response Exercise

DOVER, Del.- Dover Air Force Base will conduct a base-wide force protection major accident response exercise Dec. 6-8, 2022. The exercise will occur during duty day operations and consist of an array of scenarios testing the base’s ability to respond to elevated force protection measures, antiterrorism procedures, emergency management capabilities and public health emergency response, satisfying annual training requirements, base officials said.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County

The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
hwy.co

Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List

Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Reflections on Sussex, The Nature Conservancy and the future

I have been lucky to live in Sussex County my entire life, and my family has been here for generations. Many of us who have lived here for so long have seen the county transform from a quiet, rural setting to a place bustling with new development and ever busier beaches and towns. The challenge has been – and will likely always be – how we can preserve and protect Sussex County’s natural resources while continuing to grow the county’s economic opportunities for its residents.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning

Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village opening delayed

The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters

A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3

The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Goldsboro Man Stands Off With Police

GOLDSBORO, Md. - A Goldsboro man got into an hours long stand-off with police after threatening to shoot a tow truck driver. According to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 28, police were dispatched to Main Street in Goldsboro after a tow truck driver had a shotgun pointed at him.
GOLDSBORO, MD
Cape Gazette

Delaware seeing sobering trend in traffic-related fatalities

When I saw I had a column due the day after Thanksgiving, I was thinking about writing something fun – a local baker making tons of pies for the holiday; going out to a turkey farm; seeing how many gallons of Lewes Dairy eggnog are expected to be sold in the coming month.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return

UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup

SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Cape Gazette

Record number hit during Thanksgiving for Thousands

Mountaire Farms’ Thanksgiving for Thousands is a record breaker in 2022. The company is partnering with hundreds of churches and nonprofit organizations in four states to pack 32,250 meal boxes for families in need, enough to feed 129,000 people. Locally, nearly 300 volunteers got to work early Nov. 21,...
SELBYVILLE, DE
