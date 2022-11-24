Bearcats travel to Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving Tournament

VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU Women’s Basketball team will be taking part in the Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving Tournament which begins on Friday.

The Bearcats will begin the tournament by playing the hosts in Florida Atlantic Friday at 4 p.m. before facing off against Butler on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Binghamton goes into the tournament with a 4-1 record and a two-game winning streak, the lone loss on the season was on the road against Syracuse.

The Bearcats currently have 4 different players averaging double digit points per game, Senior forward Clare Traeger is also averaging a double-double with 11.4 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game.

