ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Bearcats travel to Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving Tournament

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFEih_0jMjbfCj00

VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU Women’s Basketball team will be taking part in the Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving Tournament which begins on Friday.

The Bearcats will begin the tournament by playing the hosts in Florida Atlantic Friday at 4 p.m. before facing off against Butler on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Binghamton goes into the tournament with a 4-1 record and a two-game winning streak, the lone loss on the season was on the road against Syracuse.

The Bearcats currently have 4 different players averaging double digit points per game, Senior forward Clare Traeger is also averaging a double-double with 11.4 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

House in Conklin catches fire

CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several houses in the Southern Tier have experienced fire damage over the past couple of days, beginning with a home in Conklin Wednesday morning. According to WNBF, fire crews from over a half dozen departments were called to 19 June Street at 3 a.m. this morning. The fire reportedly started in […]
CONKLIN, NY
News Channel 34

Golden Yam Can Winner

Last week, CHOW sponsored the government plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge, which is a friendly competition between the three government buildings to raise as many non-perishable foods and cash donations as possible.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy