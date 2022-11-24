Read full article on original website
LAST CALL | Pay your video tolls before the grace period ends
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transportation Authority reminds all customers that just two days remain to pay video tolls within the grace period. The Customer Assistance Plan has been in effect for nine months as a limited-time opportunity, offering a civil penalty waiver grace period for Video Tolls. The...
Wind kicks up Monday; Rain returns later this week in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A windy afternoon ahead with a mix of clouds and sun. The rain has moved on...for now. Watch for some breezy to windy conditions on Monday afternoon. Temps will actually stay in the mid 50s, which is close to average for this time of year. Golfers,...
Sunday soaker in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. November 27 — A new weather-maker moves in Sunday and will impact post-holiday travels in Maryland. Rain returns Sunday with soaking rain at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. The heaviest rain is likely around midday with...
Ravens Campbell delivers Campbell's donation to Maryland Food Bank
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Ravens Defensive End Calais Campbell helped deliver a donation to the Maryland Food Bank that. Campbell's donated 5,000 products to the food bank today. Representatives from the company joined members of the team to prepare the food for the state's delivery network. Campbell said that...
