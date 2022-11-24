MILAN — Fendi is adding another layer to its longtime connection with Design Miami. Following the unveiling of its first Fendi Casa store in Milan last April, in central Piazza della Scala, a new flagship opens on Wednesday in Miami’s Design District, coinciding with the start of the international fair.More from WWDFendi CasaInside Fendi's Pop Up in SoHoFendi RTW Spring 2023 Fendi has for more than a decade presented a series of special projects at Design Miami together with established and emerging designers including Chiara Andreatti, Cristina Celestino, Dimorestudio, Formafantasma and Peter Mabeo, to name a few. Some of these products are...

