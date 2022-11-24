Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the boy fell into Lake Annie on Saturday afternoon when he and his brothers were on their father's pontoon boat. The boy suddenly fell over the front of boat and was struck by the boat's propeller. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boys called 911 for help.
cbs12.com
Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
cbs12.com
Drone saves hiker in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drone to the rescue!. Officials with Polk County say a hiker was in distress at Tigers Creek Preserve on Friday. Polk County Fire Rescue received the report and found the hiker with an aerial drone. The drone searched for the hiker who was reportedly...
Comments / 0