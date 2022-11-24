POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the boy fell into Lake Annie on Saturday afternoon when he and his brothers were on their father's pontoon boat. The boy suddenly fell over the front of boat and was struck by the boat's propeller. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boys called 911 for help.

