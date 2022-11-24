Read full article on original website
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to 129-113 win over Rockets
Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored a season-high 31 and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 129-113.
Rumors of Messi jump to MLS has St. Louis soccer fans salivating
St. Louis soccer fans dreaming of a United States victory over Iran at the World Cup now have something else to dream about: a player known worldwide by a single name: Messi.
Graham Arnold warns Socceroos of social media perils before crunch World Cup game
Graham Arnold has implored his players to avoid reading “shite” on social media, warning it will negatively affect their psychological preparation for Australia’s definitive final World Cup Group D match against Denmark. Only 90 minutes stand between the Socceroos and a place in the round of 16...
NEWS10 ABC
Green Tech ready to defend Section 2 crown
Among the teams tipping off their season this week is the defending Class double-A champs, the Green Tech Eagles.
