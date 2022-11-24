ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

estesparknews.com

Quota Festival Of Trees On Display Through December 18

Members of Estes Park Quota invite you to their 2022 Festival of Trees in the lobbies of The Estes Park Resort and The Dunraven Inn. Forty wonderful creations decorated by many local businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals are now set up for you to see. Browse the tables full of these beautifully decorated, themed trees, many with gift certificates and goodies attached.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85

DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them

Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. Cinderella City When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard. ...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

An inside look at education behind bars

DENVER — There are some prisoners who are spending their time behind bars in a different way. They are planning and preparing for their release by turning to a local university for help. That university is Regis. The program is called 'Inside/Out'. Students are working towards 18 college credits...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

This Colorado Structure Is One Of The Tallest In The World

Did you know there's a manmade structure in Colorado that stands at 1,995 feet? At that height, it's one of the tallest manmade structures in the world. You'll find this amazing tower east of Denver, Colorado. According to Wikipedia, it ranks as the 41st tallest structure on Earth. WARNING: Under...
COLORADO STATE
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Health Urgent Care Hours Changing for Patient Convenience

On December 5, 2022, our Urgent Care hours will change to align with the needs of our patients more closely. In addition to opening earlier (at 8 AM, seven days a week), the hours will more closely reflect the local pharmacy hours, allowing you to pick up your prescriptions after your visit to the Urgent Care, rather than the following day.
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, CO

Everyone treats themselves to a restaurant meal at least occasionally. These meals are also part of our socialization with people we know. Businesses sometimes go to restaurants to have meetings. Regardless of the reason you are going, a bad meal or service can ruin an experience. If you are going...
LAFAYETTE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er

Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
GOLDEN, CO
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO

