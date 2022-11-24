Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
"God built me for this job" Man destroys town after finding out concrete factory blocks his businessIngram AtkinsonGranby, CO
Related
estesparknews.com
Quota Festival Of Trees On Display Through December 18
Members of Estes Park Quota invite you to their 2022 Festival of Trees in the lobbies of The Estes Park Resort and The Dunraven Inn. Forty wonderful creations decorated by many local businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals are now set up for you to see. Browse the tables full of these beautifully decorated, themed trees, many with gift certificates and goodies attached.
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
Check out Amazing Intricate Detail at this Colorado Hidden Gem
Miniatures are definitely not just for children. Sure, some of the kids' favorite toys include things like G.I Joes, action figures, Barbie Dolls, etc., but miniatures remain part of many of our lives far beyond our youth. For example, many adults collect things like Star Wars action figures, old Barbie...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Colorado’s St. Vrain Christmas Walk Is Awesome And It’s Back. Ever Been?
Firestone, Colorado is the home to one of the coolest community-run light displays in the entire state, and it's back again for 2022. Here's all you need to know about the St. Vrain Christmas Walk. What Is The St. Vrain Christmas Walk?. Sometimes the things you find by accident are...
'Colorado Playboy Mansion' in Evergreen is back on the market for $24.8M (photos)
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Retired race-car driver Richard Berry has once again listed his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" in Evergreen for sale. Previously listed for $19.999 million in December 2019, the home returned to the market on Nov. 21 with an asking price of $24.799 million. Set on 74.5 acres,...
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85
DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them
Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. Cinderella City When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard. ...
An inside look at education behind bars
DENVER — There are some prisoners who are spending their time behind bars in a different way. They are planning and preparing for their release by turning to a local university for help. That university is Regis. The program is called 'Inside/Out'. Students are working towards 18 college credits...
This Colorado Structure Is One Of The Tallest In The World
Did you know there's a manmade structure in Colorado that stands at 1,995 feet? At that height, it's one of the tallest manmade structures in the world. You'll find this amazing tower east of Denver, Colorado. According to Wikipedia, it ranks as the 41st tallest structure on Earth. WARNING: Under...
This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
estesparknews.com
Estes Park Health Urgent Care Hours Changing for Patient Convenience
On December 5, 2022, our Urgent Care hours will change to align with the needs of our patients more closely. In addition to opening earlier (at 8 AM, seven days a week), the hours will more closely reflect the local pharmacy hours, allowing you to pick up your prescriptions after your visit to the Urgent Care, rather than the following day.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, CO
Everyone treats themselves to a restaurant meal at least occasionally. These meals are also part of our socialization with people we know. Businesses sometimes go to restaurants to have meetings. Regardless of the reason you are going, a bad meal or service can ruin an experience. If you are going...
Help this elderly couple who lost their Denver home before Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, a Colorado family is grateful to have every chair filled at the dinner table after an early morning house fire nearly changed the course of the holiday season.
Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er
Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
Daily Record
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Comments / 0