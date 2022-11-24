Read full article on original website
Related
France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package
PARIS (Reuters) - France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state...
Oil turns positive in output rumours ahead of OPEC+ meeting
(Reuters) - Oil turned positive on Monday, recovering after falling to close to the lowest this year, as rumours of an OPEC+ production cut offset concerns about street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 48 cents, or...
Why is UK restricting Chinese cameras in government buildings? | Kalkine Media
The British government directed its departments to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance cameras in sensitive buildings, citing security concerns. Watch out this video for more. Departments have been directed to stop deploying such technology onto sensitive sites manufactured by firms subject to the People's Republic of China's National Intelligence Law.
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
Kalkine: UK to fine tech companies that fail to remove self harm material
Britain's government intends to make it illegal to encourage others to harm themselves online and will fine social media companies that fail to remove such material, as part of a revamp of legislation governing online behaviour. Promoting suicide is already illegal, but Britain's digital, culture, media and sport ministry said in a statement that it now wanted to require social media firms to block a wider range of content.
UK to launch new billion pound home insulation programme | Kalkine Media
Britain's government intends to make 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of public funding available for home insulation projects from early next year, widening access to assistance that was previously only available to poorer households. The government said the proposed scheme would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would help meet a recent target to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030.
Stocks tumble as China's COVID protests roil sentiment
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Stocks and commodities prices slid sharply on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.5% having slumped 2.2%...
What is the progress of CBDC (eAUD) in Australia?
Australia and many other countries are contemplating the launch and use of CBDCs, with or without blockchain. Australia’s central bank released a white paper in this regard in September 2022, which shines a light on the technology that could be used. The pilot, according to the white paper, can...
Dollar rises, yuan slumps as China's COVID unrest spooks markets
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Monday as protests in China against the government's anti-COVID policies made investors turn away from riskier assets, and consigned the Chinese yuan to a more than two-week low against the safe-haven greenback. The protests have flared across China and spread to several cities...
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
Gold dips as dollar ticks up on China COVID risks
(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, as investors preferred the safe-haven dollar amid protests in several Chinese cities over the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,750.20 per ounce, as of 0745 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,750.10. The dollar index was up...
French official cites Inflation Reduction Act concerns, USTR says
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday raised concerns over certain provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act in a meeting with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, the USTR office said. Europeans say the massive spending package to protect U.S. manufacturers could deal...
Gold gains on dollar pullback, China demand
(Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Monday as a retreat in the dollar made bullion more attractive for other currency holders, drawing further support from some safe-haven demand from China amid wide protests over its strict COVID-19 curbs. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,761.49 per ounce, as of 0933...
UPDATE 3-Germany's Brenntag in takeover talks with U.S. rival Univar
Univar confirmed preliminary indication of interest. Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brenntag SE said on Friday it held preliminary discussions with U.S. rival Univar Solutions Inc regarding a potential acquisition, as the German chemicals distributor seeks to expand its footprint in the United States. The move comes after Brenntag Chief Executive...
U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of tactical missiles to Finland
(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AIM 9X Block II tactical missiles, AGM-154 Joint Stand Off weapons and related equipment to Finland for an estimated cost of $323.3 million, the Defense Department said on Monday. The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missiles, the Pentagon...
LIVE MARKETS-BofA sets 4,000 S&P 500 target for 2023
All S&P 500 sectors red; real estate weakest group. Nov 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. BOFA SETS 4,000 S&P 500 TARGET FOR 2023 (1455 EST/1955 GMT) Bank of America equity...
Gold prices edge lower on firmer dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, as a stronger U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,752.66 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,751.80. * The dollar index was up...
Gold at more than one-week high as dollar slips
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose to more than one-week high on Monday, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week that could give clues on the monetary policy outlook. Spot gold was flat at $1,755.38 per ounce, as of...
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
(Corrects to replace the inaccurate word "impersonations" in paragraph 4 with "impressions") Nov 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk says new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.
U.S. crude turns positive, Brent pares losses on output on OPEC+ rumors
(Reuters) -U.S. crude turned positive and Brent pared losses on Monday after falling to close to their lowest levels in a year, as rumors of an OPEC+ production cut offset concerns about street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer. Price action was volatile. U.S....
