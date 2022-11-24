Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner Identifies victim of fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a West Side Walgreens has been identified. The shooting happened just after 12:00 A.M. Sunday morning in the 4700 block of West Commerce Street. Police were told the victim and a family...
Teen arrested, accused of stealing Christmas gifts in Stone Oak robbery in 2021 that ended in a shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teen has been arrested and accused of stealing Christmas gifts from another man in a robbery that left the man with multiple gunshot wounds. An arrest affidavit identifies the suspect as Domenick Brinkley, 19, and says that his 16-year-old brother shot the victim when he fought back over the robbery.
San Antonio woman dies after reportedly being shot in head on Thanksgiving
The suspect has been arrested.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people charged with injury to a child after police finds 6-year-old malnourished
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check. 20-year-old Phillip Martinez and 19-year-old Elizabeth Ruiz are now facing injury to a child charges. According to police, they were called to do a welfare check at a home off Timberhurst near...
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault following incident during basketball game at gym
SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in an assault at at a Tru Fit gym is out on bond Monday morning. The original incident happened back in October after a game of basketball, but police spent about a month searching for the suspect. Court documents show the suspect and victim...
foxsanantonio.com
Boerne gymnastics coach arrested for allegedly abusing numerous girls for over 2 decades
BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne gymnastics coach was arrested recently, accused of sexually abusing several girls over the last two decades at a summer camp. Michael Spiller, 74, was charged with indecency with a child after several girls have come forward saying that they were sexually assaulted by Spiller while they attended a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fracturing teen’s jaw in basketball fight, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after he fractured a teen’s jaw during a fight that stemmed from a basketball game, according to an arrest warrant. Darrell DeWayne Gray Jr. was booked Friday on a charge of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury, according to court records.
'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
news4sanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
Trial of former Border Patrol agent, alleged serial killer starts Monday in San Antonio
Juan David Ortiz, a former supervisory intelligence officer, is accused of killing four sex-workers in Laredo.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot during altercation on Southeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Steves Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife, another man during Thanksgiving dinner turns self in to San Antonio police
A man accused of forcing his way into his ex-wife’s Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and opening fire, killing her, another man and injuring multiple others has turned himself in, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett...
KSAT 12
Bexar County inmate charged with murder in beating death of cellmate, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate attacked his cellmate in his sleep, leading to his death in an area hospital, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, is charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 23 incident that claimed the life of Gilbert Zepeda, 62, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
KSAT 12
Scam callers posing as Guadalupe County Chief Deputy, requesting money
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Phone scammers are targeting Guadalupe County residents, claiming to be Chief Deputy Joshua Ray with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and are requesting money. The sheriff’s office warned of the active scam on social media Sunday afternoon. According to the GCSO, the scam...
foxsanantonio.com
Inmate at Bexar County Jail beat his cellmate to death while he slept, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is dead at the Bexar County Detention Center after his cellmate assault him while he slept on Wednesday. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, told investigators that he dislike the personal hygiene of his cellmate, 61-year-old Gilbert Zepeda. He also said Zepeda "disrespected him." Pena allegedly assaulted...
KSAT 12
Witnesses pull driver out of car after crash on IH-10, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four witnesses pulled a man out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when the...
Comments / 3