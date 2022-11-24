ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
foxsanantonio.com

Boerne gymnastics coach arrested for allegedly abusing numerous girls for over 2 decades

BOERNE, Texas - A Boerne gymnastics coach was arrested recently, accused of sexually abusing several girls over the last two decades at a summer camp. Michael Spiller, 74, was charged with indecency with a child after several girls have come forward saying that they were sexually assaulted by Spiller while they attended a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids."
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
KSAT 12

Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
