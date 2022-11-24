ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
pokesreport.com

When It Rains, It Pours: Gundy Not Frustrated at Players but He's Frustrated

STILLWATER – If you’ve been a long time Oklahoma State fan or close observer then you’ve experienced the ins and outs of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and his dealings with the media. This season, despite the hardships that have come upon Oklahoma State football in the form of injuries, Gundy has stayed positive and almost buoyant with the media.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowgirls Drop Tight Contest Against Purdue, 71-65

CANCUN, Mexico — For the third consecutive game at the Women's Cancun Challenge, Oklahoma State's women's basketball team found itself in a tightly contested battle, coming out on the short end of a 71-65 contest against Purdue at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Saturday afternoon. The Cowgirls...
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowboys Roll Past Prairie View A&M

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State shot 56 percent from the field and scored 51 second-half points to defeat Prairie View A&M, 78-53. Avery Anderson III, the Cowboys' leading scorer coming into the game, posted 16 points and three assists to lead the Cowboys, as well as four rebounds and one steal. 13 of Anderson's 16 came in the second half.
STILLWATER, OK
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown

The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak

A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tulsahurricane.com

Dale McNamara Celebration of Life Set for Monday

TULSA, Okla. –– A celebration of Dale McNamara's Life is planned for this Monday, November 28, 3 p.m., at the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus. McNamara, who was the legendary golf coach at The University of Tulsa for 26 years, passed away on Sunday October 30, from complications with cancer.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Harjo featured at Sapulpa Library’s “Oklahoma Author Showcase”

The Sapulpa Public Library hosted an Oklahoma author showcase featuring three Sapulpa authors. Librarian Debra Chandler was the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was US Poet Laureate, author, musician and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, Joy Harjo. Ms. Harjo introduced herself as Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, explaining that she is married...
SAPULPA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK

