Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter
(Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday that Apple Inc has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package
PARIS (Reuters) - France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state...
French official cites Inflation Reduction Act concerns, USTR says
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday raised concerns over certain provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act in a meeting with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, the USTR office said. Europeans say the massive spending package to protect U.S. manufacturers could deal...
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX ripple effect spreads
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it said on Monday, the latest crypto casualty following the spectacular collapse of the FTX exchange earlier this month. The filing in a New Jersey court comes as crypto prices plummet. The price of bitcoin, the largest digital...
UPDATE 3-Elon Musk: Apple threatened to yank Twitter from App Store
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Elon Musk accused Apple Inc of threatening to block Twitter Inc from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets on Monday that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform. The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla...
Why is UK restricting Chinese cameras in government buildings? | Kalkine Media
The British government directed its departments to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance cameras in sensitive buildings, citing security concerns. Watch out this video for more. Departments have been directed to stop deploying such technology onto sensitive sites manufactured by firms subject to the People's Republic of China's National Intelligence Law.
Kalkine: Why EU is demanding rapid fix from US to green subsidy law?
European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products.The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the United States a world leader in the electric vehicle market at Europe's expense. It wants an exception to be made for EU products, as has already been agreed for Canadian and Mexican goods.
AP Top International News at 3:36 p.m. EST
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch. 1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island. Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city. Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors. Ble Goude returns to Ivory...
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
Kalkine: UK to fine tech companies that fail to remove self harm material
Britain's government intends to make it illegal to encourage others to harm themselves online and will fine social media companies that fail to remove such material, as part of a revamp of legislation governing online behaviour. Promoting suicide is already illegal, but Britain's digital, culture, media and sport ministry said in a statement that it now wanted to require social media firms to block a wider range of content.
Soccer-Croatia show quality to dispatch Canada 4-1
DOHA (Reuters) - Alphonso Davies netted Canada's first goal at a men's World Cup but it was Croatia, spearheaded by a brace from Andrej Kramaric, who came away with an impressive 4-1 Group F win on Sunday that ended any hope of the North Americans advancing while keeping their own alive.
Kalkine: Can Elon Musk save the Twitter from debt and crisis?
Recently on November 4, Billionaire Musk said that Twitter had suffered a "massive drop in revenue" due to advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform. Watch out this video for more.
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond. More than a year after Washington, London and Canberra torpedoed a...
UPDATE 3-Elliott-backed Gardant clinches bad loan venture with Italy's BPER
DK-backed Prelios, Softbank-backed doValue also bid. (Adds details on financial impact of disposals) Italy’s BPER Banca on Monday said it had agreed a partnership with loan manager Gardant, which will team up with state-owned peer AMCO to help the bank offload up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in bad debts.
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
WASHINGTON — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is headed to Washington for the first state visit of Joe Biden's presidency — a revival of diplomatic pageantry that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden-Macron relationship had a choppy start. Macron briefly...
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
(Corrects to replace the inaccurate word "impersonations" in paragraph 4 with "impressions") Nov 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk says new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.
Stocks tumble as China's COVID protests roil sentiment
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Stocks and commodities prices slid sharply on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.5% having slumped 2.2%...
World News
By Humeyra Pamuk BUCHAREST (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday will announce new assistance to help restore Ukraine’s power transmission ability in the face of Russian. Will CVS Health Corp. Sustain on Higher Levels After A Sharp Rally?. April 14, 2021 02:55 AM PDT |
What is the progress of CBDC (eAUD) in Australia?
Australia and many other countries are contemplating the launch and use of CBDCs, with or without blockchain. Australia’s central bank released a white paper in this regard in September 2022, which shines a light on the technology that could be used. The pilot, according to the white paper, can...
