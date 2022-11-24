Read full article on original website
France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package
PARIS (Reuters) - France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state...
Oil turns positive in output rumours ahead of OPEC+ meeting
(Reuters) - Oil turned positive on Monday, recovering after falling to close to the lowest this year, as rumours of an OPEC+ production cut offset concerns about street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 48 cents, or...
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX ripple effect spreads
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it said on Monday, the latest crypto casualty following the spectacular collapse of the FTX exchange earlier this month. The filing in a New Jersey court comes as crypto prices plummet. The price of bitcoin, the largest digital...
UPDATE 3-Elliott-backed Gardant clinches bad loan venture with Italy's BPER
DK-backed Prelios, Softbank-backed doValue also bid. (Adds details on financial impact of disposals) Italy’s BPER Banca on Monday said it had agreed a partnership with loan manager Gardant, which will team up with state-owned peer AMCO to help the bank offload up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in bad debts.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Anavex Life Sciences Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 18 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 16 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero; analysts expected zero. * Anavex Life Sciences Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 18 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Anavex Life Sciences Corp shares had risen by 15.2% this quarter and lost 31.4% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $14.29 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Anavex Life Sciences Corp is $39.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.16 -0.18 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.15 -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.14 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.14 Beat.
Canada’s transport safety agency: plane overshoots runway
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s transportation safety agency is investigating after a plane overshot the runway at an airport west of Toronto on Friday. The Transportation Safety Board said a Boeing 737 belonging to Flair Airlines overran the runway after landing at Waterloo International Airport in Waterloo, Ontario. “The...
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
Kalkine: Why EU is demanding rapid fix from US to green subsidy law?
European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products.The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the United States a world leader in the electric vehicle market at Europe's expense. It wants an exception to be made for EU products, as has already been agreed for Canadian and Mexican goods.
Yext Inc expected to post a loss of 1 cent a share - Earnings Preview
* Yext Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 30. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 0.1% increase in revenue to $99.634 million from $99.53 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $99.00 million and $100.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Yext Inc is for a loss of 1 cent per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between USD-0.01 and USD0.01 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Yext Inc is $6, above its last closing price of $5.41. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 Beat 42.9 Apr. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 17.2 Jan. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.03 Beat 61.1 Oct. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.04 Beat 40.4 Jul. -0.06 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 8.7 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.02 Beat 65 Jan. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.08 0.00 Beat 100 Oct. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.02 Beat 75.9 This summary was machine generated November 28 at 21:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
Kalkine Media lists 2 utility stocks to watch in December
Revenue of The AES Corporation (AES) was over US$ 3.62 billion in Q3 FY22. The AES stock rose over 17 per cent YTD. The revenue of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) was US$ 722.62 million in Q4 FY22. Utilities are one of the major sectors in the US, that offers its...
Simonds (ASX:SIO) requests for AU$25.5m equity raising; here’s why
Simonds requests to raise AU$25.5 million on a 13 for 9 pro rata entitlement offer. The company expects to support its balance sheet using the raised working capital. Simonds’ largest shareholder has agreed to fully underwrite the offer. Australian home builder Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO) today (On 25 November...
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
Semtech Corp <SMTC.O>: Profits of 63 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Semtech Corp is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 63 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to 64 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between None0.6 and None0.66 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.08 percent from 63 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 64 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $50.88. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $175.44 million from $194.93 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between None170 million and None180 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 63 cents per share implies a loss of 14.57 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 74 cents per share. The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of None10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between None65 and None66. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.87 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.80 Beat Jan. 31 2022 0.69 0.70 Beat Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.74 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 11:02 a.m..
BRIEF-Organigram Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results
* ORGANIGRAM REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2022 RESULTS. * QTRLY NET REVENUE, REACHING $45.5 MILLION, UP 83% FROM $24.9 MILLION IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
Kalkine: ASX200 drops after setting new 100-day high | Pilbara and Calix execute JV agreement
The Australian share market traded on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.25% to 7,241.60 after setting a new 100-day high. Paul Brown joins the board of Jindalee Resources. Pilbara Minerals and Calix execute a joint venture agreement. Watch out for this show for more updates.
Healius’ (ASX:HLS) revenue falls by 31% in YTD FY23;here’s why
Healius reported 31.6% fall in the total revenue to AU$617.5 million during the four months to October 2022. EBITDA during the sated period fell by 64.2% to AU$124.3 million. Diagnostic services provider Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) on Monday (28 November 2022) shared a trading update for the four months to October 2022. During the year-to-date financial year 2023 (YTD FY23), the healthcare company posted a 31.6% fall in total revenue and a 64.2% fall in EBITDA. The revenue BAU (business as usual) increased by 5.8% on the prior corresponding period.
Why Woolworths’ (ASX:WOW) shares are on the rise today?
Woolworths’ shares were trading in the green, up 0.171% as of 3:11 PM AEDT today (28 November). The group released its Q1 FY23 results earlier this month. In Q1, Woolworths’ group sales reached 1.8% higher than the corresponding period last year. Shares of Australian trans-Tasman retailing company Woolworths...
What does Tether cryptocurrency do?
Tether’s stablecoins, including the USDT token, are pegged to traditional assets like fiat currencies and gold. BTC’s value is variable, depending on demand and supply, whereas USDT’s value remains stable. The failure of the TerraUSD stablecoin in May shows that even the stablecoin category comes with risks.
Dollar slips, while yuan slumps on COVID unrest in China
SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar weakened on Monday as investors weighed up the recent drop in U.S. government bond yields, while anti-government protests in China sent the yuan to a two-week low. Protests have flared across China and spread to several cities in the wake of an apartment fire that...
