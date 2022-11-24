ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MS

kicks96news.com

Kosciusko woman dies in Leake County wreck on Thanksgiving Day

A Thanksgiving Day wreck in Leake County claimed the life of a Kosciusko woman. According to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Shaniqueva Bush. In total, six people died on Mississippi highways over the Thanksgiving holidays. The other fatal wrecks happened in Stone,...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

3 arrested in shooting death of Mississippi 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Durant under curfew after 19-year-old killed in shooting

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside a vehicle. The shooting happened on Saturday, November 26 around 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Moore Street in Durant. Interim Durant Police Chief Joseph Head said Jerreil Allen, Jr., was driving when his vehicle was shot into […]
DURANT, MS
kicks96news.com

Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances

8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot at Yazoo City car wash

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug related. Yazoo County […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County deputies in need of new patrol vehicles

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders within the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office are asking county supervisors to purchase vehicles to replace aging patrol units. The Yazoo Herald reported the Board of Supervisors intends to meet with financial institutes to see what can be done to assist the department. According to the newspaper, the sheriff’s office […]
WLBT

Fire breaks out at Fondren grocery store

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a Fondren grocery store in Jackson Sunday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says there was a cooking fire in the back of Corner Market, which caused damage to the roof of the building. According to the assistant chief, no one...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Home Break-In, Vandalism, and a Disturbance in Attala

1:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West North St when the owner arrived home to find the back door had been broken into. 11:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4171 when a caller reported vandalism that occurred on the property.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Sebastopol Fire Department Shares Christmas Tree Safety Tips

The Sebastopol Fire Department recently shared the following tips to prevent Christmas tree related fires. For live trees, check for freshness and avoid purchasing dry trees. For artificial trees, look for the label “Fire Resistant”. Place tree at least 3 feet away from all heat sources. Discard any...
SEBASTOPOL, MS
wtva.com

M-DOT Plans Traffic Study On Highway 25 Intersection

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - A recent school bus wreck in Oktibbeha County prompted a traffic study evaluating the Highway 25 and Longview Road intersection. On Nov. 1, a school bus in the Starkville-Oktibbeha school district fell on its side, next to a damaged black sedan. The students on the bus...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”. According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe....
BRANDON, MS
breezynews.com

Several Disturbances Reported in Attala on Thursday

5:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on North Natchez St when they received reports of a family disturbance in progress there. At 5:49 p.m., Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Rd 2115/Liberty Hill Rd in the McCool area.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian

The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
MERIDIAN, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

MBI probes Holmes County shooting into trooper vehicle

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Holmes County. A Mississippi State Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County, around 6:30 A.M. Thursday when shots were fired into his vehicle. The trooper received no injuries. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and...
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

2 dead in Thanksgiving wreck in Meridian

Two people were killed and one injured after a two-car collision in Meridian Thursday. WTOK reports that the wreck happened on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told the station that it’s unclear what caused the wreck. A witness told WTOK the following:
MERIDIAN, MS

