kicks96news.com
Kosciusko woman dies in Leake County wreck on Thanksgiving Day
A Thanksgiving Day wreck in Leake County claimed the life of a Kosciusko woman. According to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Shaniqueva Bush. In total, six people died on Mississippi highways over the Thanksgiving holidays. The other fatal wrecks happened in Stone,...
3 arrested in shooting death of Mississippi 12-year-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
Durant under curfew after 19-year-old killed in shooting
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside a vehicle. The shooting happened on Saturday, November 26 around 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Moore Street in Durant. Interim Durant Police Chief Joseph Head said Jerreil Allen, Jr., was driving when his vehicle was shot into […]
kicks96news.com
Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances
8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
Man dies after being shot at Yazoo City car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug related. Yazoo County […]
Yazoo County deputies in need of new patrol vehicles
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders within the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office are asking county supervisors to purchase vehicles to replace aging patrol units. The Yazoo Herald reported the Board of Supervisors intends to meet with financial institutes to see what can be done to assist the department. According to the newspaper, the sheriff’s office […]
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery and stabbing
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is looking for the man pictured and is asking for the public’s help in finding him so he can be questioned about an armed robbery and stabbing at Tobacco Com LLC in Meridian on Friday. Sgt. Heather Luebbers told WTOK that...
WAPT
Bond set for suspects in death of 12-year-old; 2 of 3 suspects charged in another murder case
JACKSON, Miss. — The suspects in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old appeared in court Monday. Two of the three suspects are now charged in connection with another murder. "Pieces of us are gone now, since my baby's gone," said Sonya Noah, the mother of 12-year-old Markell Noah. A...
WLBT
Fire breaks out at Fondren grocery store
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a Fondren grocery store in Jackson Sunday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says there was a cooking fire in the back of Corner Market, which caused damage to the roof of the building. According to the assistant chief, no one...
breezynews.com
Home Break-In, Vandalism, and a Disturbance in Attala
1:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West North St when the owner arrived home to find the back door had been broken into. 11:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4171 when a caller reported vandalism that occurred on the property.
kicks96news.com
Sebastopol Fire Department Shares Christmas Tree Safety Tips
The Sebastopol Fire Department recently shared the following tips to prevent Christmas tree related fires. For live trees, check for freshness and avoid purchasing dry trees. For artificial trees, look for the label “Fire Resistant”. Place tree at least 3 feet away from all heat sources. Discard any...
wtva.com
M-DOT Plans Traffic Study On Highway 25 Intersection
STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - A recent school bus wreck in Oktibbeha County prompted a traffic study evaluating the Highway 25 and Longview Road intersection. On Nov. 1, a school bus in the Starkville-Oktibbeha school district fell on its side, next to a damaged black sedan. The students on the bus...
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
WAPT
Suspects in death of Jackson teen by Russian roulette to make court appearance Monday
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a preteen that happened Friday around 3 a.m. Investigators said Markell Noah, 12, participated in a round of Russian roulette involving two other juveniles. Noah was reported missing before being found dead later that day in an abandoned home on Audubon Place.
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
WLBT
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at house in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a house on Hollow Oak Lane in Brandon around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department described the incident as a “total loss.”. According to Holley, four people lived at the house and are safe....
breezynews.com
Several Disturbances Reported in Attala on Thursday
5:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on North Natchez St when they received reports of a family disturbance in progress there. At 5:49 p.m., Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Rd 2115/Liberty Hill Rd in the McCool area.
desotocountynews.com
Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian
The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MBI probes Holmes County shooting into trooper vehicle
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Holmes County. A Mississippi State Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County, around 6:30 A.M. Thursday when shots were fired into his vehicle. The trooper received no injuries. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
2 dead in Thanksgiving wreck in Meridian
Two people were killed and one injured after a two-car collision in Meridian Thursday. WTOK reports that the wreck happened on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told the station that it’s unclear what caused the wreck. A witness told WTOK the following:
