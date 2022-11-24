ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

Comments / 2

Related
WLOX

One person killed in Gulfport car crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County

There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman found dead

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead. Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park. Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County […]
MOSS POINT, MS
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
MOSELLE, MS
fox8live.com

Covington man struck, killed by SUV on highway near Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 50-year-old Covington man was struck and killed by an SUV early Friday evening (Nov. 25) as he walked in dark clothing on a state highway in Washington Parish, the Louisiana State Police said. The victim, identified as Ben Small, was struck by a 2012 GMC...
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

Man accused of abusing mom, threatening deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot Jones Conty deputies while they were responding to a call on Friday, November 25. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputies were responding to a welfare concern about an older woman who lives on Mack […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman charged with armed robbery after invading house during family’s Thanksgiving dinner

A Mississippi woman was arrested on armed robbery charges after she reportedly invaded a home during a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Frances DeSalvo, 56, of Picayune, was charged with armed robbery after she reportedly entered a Pass Christian residence and interrupted a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. DeSalvo was reportedly armed and told the family that she was taking her house back.
PICAYUNE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

UPDATE: Arrest made after Jones County deputy wounded in shooting

The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been captured at the residence on Riley Johnson Road and is being transported to SCRMC by EMSERV for treatment of one or more gunshot wounds. No other law enforcement personnel or emergency services personnel have been reported injured other than the original deputy who was shot.
JONES COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Wiggins Police Seeking Identity Of Wanted Woman

The Wiggins Police Department is trying to find her identity. If you have any information, please contact the Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 Tips. You can also submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy