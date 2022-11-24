Read full article on original website
WLOX
One person killed in Gulfport car crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County
There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman found dead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead. Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park. Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County […]
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
Covington man killed in crash
Covington man killed in crash. A fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 21 near Quave Road in Washington Parish claimed the life of 50-year-old Ben Small of Covington.
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
fox8live.com
Covington man struck, killed by SUV on highway near Bogalusa
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 50-year-old Covington man was struck and killed by an SUV early Friday evening (Nov. 25) as he walked in dark clothing on a state highway in Washington Parish, the Louisiana State Police said. The victim, identified as Ben Small, was struck by a 2012 GMC...
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
Man accused of abusing mom, threatening deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot Jones Conty deputies while they were responding to a call on Friday, November 25. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputies were responding to a welfare concern about an older woman who lives on Mack […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
WDAM-TV
Jones County asking for public’s help in locating potential break-in suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a break-in suspect. JCSD deputies responded Friday to a call from an adult female homeowner, who said she had arrived home to find her front door open,. As she entered her...
Mississippi woman charged with armed robbery after invading house during family’s Thanksgiving dinner
A Mississippi woman was arrested on armed robbery charges after she reportedly invaded a home during a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Frances DeSalvo, 56, of Picayune, was charged with armed robbery after she reportedly entered a Pass Christian residence and interrupted a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. DeSalvo was reportedly armed and told the family that she was taking her house back.
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Arrest made after Jones County deputy wounded in shooting
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been captured at the residence on Riley Johnson Road and is being transported to SCRMC by EMSERV for treatment of one or more gunshot wounds. No other law enforcement personnel or emergency services personnel have been reported injured other than the original deputy who was shot.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Wiggins Police Seeking Identity Of Wanted Woman
The Wiggins Police Department is trying to find her identity. If you have any information, please contact the Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 Tips. You can also submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman after climbing through bedroom window
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County. Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road. When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old […]
WLOX
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
WLOX
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
