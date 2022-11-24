Read full article on original website
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
New information coming to light has suggested the 25-year-old woman was murdered, in what Mexican authorities are now treating as a gender-based homicide.
Authorities say seven guests checked into the Villa Linda 32 with Robinson before the tragic incident occurred.
Authorities charged a suspect with the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American who died while on vacation with her friends in Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson's family held her funeral in Charlotte, North Carolina with hundred in attendance. The FBI is investigating her death.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest warrant has been issued in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman killed while vacationing in Mexico, according to a Mexican prosecutor and confirmed by ABC News. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the...
Newly unveiled details from a police report revealed that Shanquella Robinson was alive when medical personnel arrived at the vacation home she was staying at with friends. Robinson died one day after arriving in Cabo, Mexico last month for a vacation with friends. There have been mixed reports about how the 25-year-old passed away.
Officials have announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man who is believed to have killed his wife inside their Florida residence. Jose Luis Pacheco was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, the Broward County Sheriff's Office detailed in a press release.
A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn't. The country's total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
In late October, 28-year-old Kandace Florence and two of her high school friends died inside their Airbnb in Mexico City while visiting the country to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Investigators believe the trio died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Following the news that a cold case team is investigating the infamous 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the father of the late little girl, John Ramsey, is speaking out about the latest development. As previously reported, the Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney's Office announced plans to...
North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say
Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
The dog was reportedly set alight in retaliation for the killing of the young child, who had been playing outside with friends before the attack.
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
On Saturday (November 19), a wake is scheduled to take place in honor of Shanquella Robinson, who died in Cabo, Mexico recently under suspicious circumstances. WSOC-TV reports that the wake is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST until noon followed by the funeral at Macedonia Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, "F*** you and this baby! You aren't going anywhere!"
A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family's washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to "conceal the location of the body," according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler's adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas' cell phones."Fuck that, I'm for not doing shit for his birthday," Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
Shanquella Robinson's father, Bernard Robinson, says she was set up and "attacked" before she died of a broken neck and cracked spine. Kyrie Irving donated $65K to the family's GoFundMe.
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
