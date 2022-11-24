ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bustle

Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022

This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
NJ.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 28, 2022

Mars and Saturn align to test our social skills and advance the interests of those who test well. The secret to people is simple: They want to feel important and will gravitate to getting their need of status and attention met. Figuring out what helps another person feel tended to is the tricky part, though far less tricky under the current air sign trine.
boldsky.com

Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs

This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 11/28/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Obstacles have a funny way of working out thanks to today's Mars/Saturn trine. Treat as hurdles as stepping-stones. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A reward is postponed for the indefinite future, but be a good sport. Your upbeat manner inspires a superior to want to make it up to you.
Elite Daily

Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs

There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
StyleCaster

Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why

Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong

Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
suggest.com

November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
MindBodyGreen

November 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

Graphic by mbg creative x Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up. The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar...
them.us

Sagittarius Season Doesn’t Care. What to Expect Based on Your Sign

To the rest of the zodiac, Sagittarius is a polarizing sign. Sagittarians are smart, self-assured, and best (or worst) of all, they’re lucky. These are wonderful qualities in a friend but infuriating attributes in an enemy, and Sag individuals aren’t shy about making either!. Every Sagittarius is either...
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, November 2022

November opens with the sun in Scorpio, lighting up a highly mysterious, sensitive sector of your chart, revving up your intuitive abilities and finding you exploring hidden places or learning secret things. Catching up on rest is a theme highlighted at this moment. Getting quality time, restorative sleep, and time off from work may be on your mind. You’re exploring your psyche in some significant way or expanding your spiritual practice. Life’s mysteries and the unknown are calling you!

