This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
Mars and Saturn align to test our social skills and advance the interests of those who test well. The secret to people is simple: They want to feel important and will gravitate to getting their need of status and attention met. Figuring out what helps another person feel tended to is the tricky part, though far less tricky under the current air sign trine.
This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Obstacles have a funny way of working out thanks to today's Mars/Saturn trine. Treat as hurdles as stepping-stones. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A reward is postponed for the indefinite future, but be a good sport. Your upbeat manner inspires a superior to want to make it up to you.
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune. The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
You are entering a stable phase of love and life as planets settle in positive positions. But Mars still stirs up some big words for sharing big feelings – you alone can decide when the time is right for this. Jupiter finds the win when strangers tell each other...
MAR 21 - APR 20. You’re entering a stable phase of love and life as planets settle in positive positions. But Mars still stirs up some big words that should be used -- to share some big feelings. You alone can decide when the time is right for this....
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
Your December tarotscope, read by expert Tree Carr, combines astrology and tarot cards to help you plan for the month ahead
We enter December winding down from a destabilizing autumn season, searching for comfort. You aren’t alone if you’re feeling unsure about where you are in life and what’s to come. The good news is that December will help us reorient ourselves with renewed faith and optimism, making way for new doors to open in the year ahead.
JULY 23 - AUG 23. Your playful Leo self is out in force, as your lighter look at love and life helps people see solutions instead of problems. And deep in your own heart, you find ways to admit you’re ready for more romance. A strong self-growth sector takes...
Graphic by mbg creative x Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up. The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar...
To the rest of the zodiac, Sagittarius is a polarizing sign. Sagittarians are smart, self-assured, and best (or worst) of all, they’re lucky. These are wonderful qualities in a friend but infuriating attributes in an enemy, and Sag individuals aren’t shy about making either!. Every Sagittarius is either...
November opens with the sun in Scorpio, lighting up a highly mysterious, sensitive sector of your chart, revving up your intuitive abilities and finding you exploring hidden places or learning secret things. Catching up on rest is a theme highlighted at this moment. Getting quality time, restorative sleep, and time off from work may be on your mind. You’re exploring your psyche in some significant way or expanding your spiritual practice. Life’s mysteries and the unknown are calling you!
