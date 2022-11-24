Emporia’s 44th annual community Christmas Parade is getting set to make its way down Commercial Street Tuesday night. The theme for this year’s parade is a “Joyful Christmas” and Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeanine McKenna was very joyful to announce there are between 80 to 85 entries in this year’s parade. McKenna attributes the high level of participation to a sense of normalcy that has been returning to the community.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO