Festival of Trees auction to close down fundraiser Monday
Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County has a big night Monday. The agency’s first-ever Festival of Trees culminates with the official tree auction at Flinthills Mall. Area manager Jacque Wellnitz has been pleased with the community support, demonstrated in part by the themes of the 15 trees donated for the auction.
44th annual Emporia Community Christmas Parade coming to downtown Emporia Tuesday night
Emporia’s 44th annual community Christmas Parade is getting set to make its way down Commercial Street Tuesday night. The theme for this year’s parade is a “Joyful Christmas” and Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeanine McKenna was very joyful to announce there are between 80 to 85 entries in this year’s parade. McKenna attributes the high level of participation to a sense of normalcy that has been returning to the community.
Old Chase County School opened its doors for its first Christmas Silent Auction
Country Christmas is back this year and Chase County added a Christmas silent auction as a new event for the community this Saturday. Members of the community visited the Old Chase County School to do tours, eat some food and choose from a variety of Christmas items that were part of the first silent auction of the Chase County Old School Development District.
Emporia State University Nursing students hosting ‘mobile’ bone marrow registration drive Tuesday
Emporia State University’s Department of Nursing is giving local residents an opportunity to register to save a life this week. ESU nursing students will be taking part in a day-long mobile bone marrow registration drive starting at 9 am Tuesday. The drive will see nursing students at four different locations signing up potential donors.
Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day check presentation event coming Tuesday
The countdown is on for the Emporia Community Foundation’s annual Match Day check presentation. Activities will begin at 11:05 am Tuesday and will take place at Flinthills Mall, with the entire ceremony airing on 14 KVOE and 96.9 FM. Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg says this year’s total may approach last year’s record of $455,000 to benefit 25 different community groups.
Healthier Lyon County launching into ‘Increase the Reach’ vaccination effort, busy with numerous other projects
In and out of Emporia, Healthier Lyon County is stepping up its already-notable involvement in a variety of projects aimed at increasing healthy living as 2022 comes to a close. The latest project is called “Increase the Reach.” It’s a roughly $100,000 state grant, connected to a federal grant through...
Area shoppers give thanks to local businesses by shopping local on Small Business Saturday
Downtown Emporia was hustling and bustling Saturday as local shoppers got out to support local businesses as part of Small Business Saturday. The day saw local retailers extend and alter their business hours to help residents find the perfect gifts for the holiday season. Jessica Buccholz of Emporia Main Street says every day in Emporia “is small business Saturday.”
West Emporia wreck sends one person to Newman Regional Health
Two SUVs collided in western Emporia on Sunday evening, leading to a hospital trip for one person. The crash happened shortly after 6 pm at 12th and Luther, prompting a response by Emporia Police and Emporia Fire. Officers on site say the lead SUV was westbound on 12th and in the process of turning south onto Luther when the second SUV rear-ended it.
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
Deer rescued after getting stuck in Lyon County farm pond
Lyon County deputies had an interesting rescue effort earlier this month. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Road 215, about 3.5 miles north of Emporia, after a deer got stuck in a farm pond. Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez led the effort to get the deer unstuck and out of the pond to the nearby shore.
City manager announces new feature for CodeRed notification system; Updates potential sales of Carnegie Library and White Memorial Park
Since it went live just over two weeks ago, the City of Emporia’s new mass notification system has been put to use with significant frequency, and now more residents are able to receive those notifications. During a recent installment of KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, City Manager Trey Cocking announced...
WEATHER: Healthy rain totals grace KVOE listening area
In a welcome change, area residents got a bit more rainfall than expected Saturday. Projections had anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rainfall, but the KVOE studios had 1.2 inches of rainfall, while the Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.17 inches. Other totals:. *Sixth and East: 1.55 inches.
Furnace issue leads to reported structure fire at downtown Emporia building
A reported fire at a downtown Emporia building turned out to be connected to another issue altogether. Emporia Fire had responded to a fire alarm at the Flint Hills Technical College’s Adult Education Center, 620 Constitution, shortly before 9 pm. Shortly after arriving, they noticed a light haze coming from one of the rooms inside. The fire alarm was then upgraded to a structure fire call.
West Emporia travel plaza poised for above-ground construction
All the preliminary work has been completed for a new travel plaza in far west Emporia. Brownstone 3 Development out of Topeka has been spearheading the effort to bring a nearly 35-acre shopping center to the area just southwest of US Highway 50 and Graphic Arts for over two years, with a goal of building a hotel, travel plaza, sit-down restaurant, food court and RV park.
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
One to Newman after vehicle strikes raccoon on Interstate 35 Saturday morning
An early morning accident sent one woman to Newman Regional Health Saturday. According to Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller, Emporia and Lyon County EMS were sent to I-35 mile marker 132 for a single-vehicle accident just before 5 am. According to Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman, hometown not listed, and a passenger 29-year-old Michael Smith, hometown not listed, were traveling northbound on I-35 when the Akkerman vehicle struck a raccoon.
With Oklahoma bank robbery suspect sentenced to prison and restitution, Kansas chase case remains pending after October 2021 incident in Lyon County
An Oklahoma man who pleaded to federal counts of bank robbery after allegedly stealing fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then leading a pursuit involving Emporia Police officers and Lyon County deputies over a year ago has been sentenced to prison for the robberies. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced...
WEATHER: Weekend expected to begin with rain showers before giving way to dryer conditions into upcoming work week
Much-needed precipitation is in the forecast for Saturday. Current forecasts are calling for the greatest chance of rainfall after 3 pm Saturday afternoon. Projections are calling for anywhere between half an inch to an inch of rain between Saturday and Sunday. This is significant because it could be the largest...
